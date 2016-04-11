Every Superhero Has Something to Teach Entrepreneurs About Business

The Huntress is not a good character at first. She’s the daughter of a mobster, and while she falls in love with the Green Arrow and stops killing people for awhile, she invariably turns toward the dark side again. In business, even if you’ve gone down the wrong strategic path, it’s never too late to change course. In the startup world, we refer to this as “pivoting.”

The next time your kid wants to watch their favorite superhero movie again, smile to yourself and think of it as a good career primer. It’s amazing how these imaginary creations can inspire and teach us in our work.