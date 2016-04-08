These 8 Innovative Airplane Design Winners Are the Stuff of Travelers' Dreams

April 8, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Airplanes are known for their cramped spaces -- airlines are always looking to cram in more travelers, after all. That's why it's comforting to know smart people are working to redesign airplane cabins with increased comfort in mind.

The winners of the 10th Crystal Cabin Awards -- the honor given to “excellence in aircraft interior innovation,” according to its website -- were announced this week at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany. This year, there were a record-setting 95 entries from 18 nations for the eight categories: cabin concepts; cabin systems; electronic systems; greener cabin, health, safety and environment; material and components; passenger comfort hardware; university and visionary concepts.

The award winners created some interesting potential solutions to modernizing and improving airplane cabins. Check out the winners below to see what features might be included on airplanes of the future.