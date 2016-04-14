Swapping Your Cubicle for the Beach: Here Are the Secrets to Making It as a Digital Nomad

Business/occupation: Global public relations at DialedPR.

What led to your decisions to become a digital nomad?

It’s a choice I made for the life I wanted to live and build. It really was a big risk. I left a really nice and secure well-paying, full benefits, whole-nine-yard job in San Francisco. I left because I wanted to pursue a certain life that wasn’t about the money; it was about the flexibility about the lifestyle.

Many times I’m just like “Wow, you just have to remember how very lucky you are.”

Why remain a digital nomad?

My favorite part is I can be on a beach somewhere or on a train in Morocco, as long as I have connectivity. It’s challenging at times, but there’s so many resources now.

I can't imagine going back and doing it any other way, because I feel lucky in having the opportunity to build this life and make it a reality for myself.

What are common misconceptions about being a digital nomad?

People don’t quite understand. It’s a very generational thing, as well. For my parents it’s tough to understand what you’re doing and how you can travel anywhere and still make money. It doesn’t compute.

In client service you have to be very transparent about it from the get go, because you’re going to not physically be there. But my clients know my full attention is still available. I’m just going to be elsewhere. At the end of the day, it’s based on the trust in your relationship.

What are some unexpected advantages to being a digital nomad?

I think people are thinking that traveling is a luxury; it’s something they want to do but there’s always an excuse, even if it is rational. The number-one reason is they can’t get off work, especially in America. But traveling is a lot easier when you’re a digital nomad, because you can literally work from anywhere. My mentality is why not take advantage when you’re in your prime to have these experiences?

When you finally do get out, you have these great experiences. I’ve had the chance to go to off the beaten map-type places and these really great personalized experiences.

What are some challenges?

I can’t tell you how many times we would walk around new cities looking for hotels or hostels with good Internet. It's such a priority when you're doing what we do, and often times it can be difficult to find -- and that is definitely a pain point.

What’s the best advice you have for someone considering a nomad lifestyle?

It’s not for the faint of heart it. You have to be prepared for a lot of unknown and be comfortable with being very uncomfortable.

People see it as actually touring and doing those type of trips as a vacation, but if you’re a digital nomad, you’re actually going and living in these countries like you would be living in America.