Lessons From Famous Founders: When It's Time To Take a Step Back

April 25, 2016 6 min read

Recently, Leah Busque, the founder and CEO of TaskRabbit, a platform that connects consumers with freelance labor who take care of everyday errands or chores, announced she was stepping down from her role and Stacey Brown-Philpot, the company's COO, would be taking over.

Busque launched the company -- which has a presence in 19 cities around the country -- eight years ago, and told Entrepreneur that she had been weighing the decision with Brown-Philpot for nearly a year.

Related: Where to Find the Confidence to Make the Challenging Decision

"I knew that if I ever did transition it would only be at a time when I felt like there were key leaders in the company who were ready to step up and take the reins and continue to scale to the next level,” she says. “That was a big factor in my decision around timing."

This coupled with the fact March was the company’s biggest month to date and strong first-quarter results made her feel this was the moment to make the jump.

Related: 7 Keys to Making the Right Decision the First Time and Every Time

But even with all the confidence in the world, it still remains a significant choice. "Deciding about where you spend your time, energy and passion to ensure your baby is going to thrive, grow, develop and scale into the company it is meant to be, that's no small decision,” says Busque.

Busque's experience, and dilemma, is one that any business owner can relate to.

Read on to see why four other founders decided to take on different roles within their companies and why they made that decision.