The Coolest Tech From the Xponential Drone Convention

Image credit: Brigitte Blättler
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Imagine all of today’s latest drone technology in one room: pizza delivery bots, warheads, aircrafts.

That's Xponential 2016, a conference in New Orleans, in a nutshell. The event plays host to more than 8,000 innovators and experts from 55 countries, as well as leaders such as FAA Administrator Michael Huerta and Gur Kimchi, co-founder and vice president of Amazon Prime Air.

Here are some of the coolest tech at the convention that got us buzzed:

 
1. The DJI Phantom 4

Image credit: dji.com
With a price tag of $1,399, the DJI Phantom 4 can avoid obstacles, track moving objects, fly with the tap of finger, collect footage, reach altitudes up to 10 meters and speeds up to 44 mph. With a 28-minute-max fly time, it also has a smart return home feature to help the Phantom find its way back to its (hopefully) loving owner.
2. The Skeldar

Image credit: SAAB
This medium-range UAV system can hover for hours and provide real-time video. Fully autonomous, it can receive commands such as "Point and Fly” and “Point and Look.” It can handle land, maritime or civil missions.
3. The Battelle DroneDefender

Image credit: Battelle
The DroneDefender works like a rifle with GPS disruption and has an immediate response time to shoot down pesky drones. With a life lasting up to five hours, it has multiple antennas, a mount and is battery operated.  
4. The Yamaha RMX

Image credit: Fly Ag Tech
This unmanned helicopter was designed to be a utility player, useful for both industrial and research applications. It has a self-monitor function, GPS and rain motor. The creation also has a myriad of safety features.
Bonus:

Where can we get our own mimicking robots?
