The Coolest Tech From the Xponential Drone Convention
Imagine all of today’s latest drone technology in one room: pizza delivery bots, warheads, aircrafts.
That's Xponential 2016, a conference in New Orleans, in a nutshell. The event plays host to more than 8,000 innovators and experts from 55 countries, as well as leaders such as FAA Administrator Michael Huerta and Gur Kimchi, co-founder and vice president of Amazon Prime Air.
Here are some of the coolest tech at the convention that got us buzzed:
1. The DJI Phantom 4
2. The Skeldar
3. The Battelle DroneDefender
4. The Yamaha RMX
Bonus:
Just amazing! @AUVSIshow @Teslafound the future is now! https://t.co/r1yvjQ9SXx pic.twitter.com/8ypcfZ3QgP— Keith Kaplan (@KeithRKaplan) May 3, 2016