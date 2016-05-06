How These 3 Startups Plan to Compete With 1-800-Flowers on Mother's Day

May 6, 2016 3 min read

Contrary to popular belief, Mother’s Day is actually the busiest day for flower businesses.

Mother’s Day made up one-fourth of floral purchases for the holidays in 2015. According to a National Retail Federation survey, 66 percent of people joining in on the celebration buy flowers for mom, which could make for an estimated $2.4 billion in 2016. In comparison, the NRA reports about 36 percent of Americans bought flowers for Valentine’s Day, spending a total of $1.9 billion on flowers.

One of the biggest players, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, is planning to sell more than 11 million stems for Mother’s Day this year, according to a company representative. The rose comes out at top, with the company expecting to sell at least 5 million for Mother’s Day. Other top flowers include tulips, lilies, Gerbera daisies and Alstroemeria.

But large companies such as 1-800-Flowers aren’t the only ones with some skin in the game this Mother’s Day, as these startups try to claim their own stake on the market: