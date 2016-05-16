10 Nonprofits Changing How We Live, Dream and Help One Another

New Story

We make donations to communities in need. We want to help, but who are we helping? Where is the money going? Will a small amount make a difference? New Story understands that people are more motivated to provide support if they know the answers to these questions. The organization offers complete transparency in the process of building new homes for those in need and produces a video about each family it assists. In Haiti, its crews built 151 homes for 755 people with the help thousands of donors. Next, New Story is hoping to do the same for 90 families in an El Salvadoran village.