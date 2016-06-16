These 10 States Make it Easier to Start a Business

June 16, 2016 2 min read

If you’re looking to start a small business, you have likely considered target markets, financing and growth strategies, but don't forget one of the most important factors: location.

Thumbtack, a service that connects people with businesses and licensed professionals, rated 35 states and 78 cities on overall small-business friendliness.

The survey asked 12,000 small-business owners about government policies in their areas, rating locations on ease of starting a business, ease of hiring and other business related regulations and codes.

Cities and states that make regulatory practices easier -- especially for licensing, taxes and employment -- generally rated better. Those surveyed said that regulations are often one of the biggest obstacles to overcome when starting a business.

For more on the methodology of the survey, click here. For a look at the 10 best states to start a business, continue on to the slideshow below.