These 10 States Make it Easier to Start a Business

These 10 States Make it Easier to Start a Business
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you’re looking to start a small business, you have likely considered target markets, financing and growth strategies, but don't forget one of the most important factors: location.

Thumbtack, a service that connects people with businesses and licensed professionals, rated 35 states and 78 cities on overall small-business friendliness.

The survey asked 12,000 small-business owners about government policies in their areas, rating locations on ease of starting a business, ease of hiring and other business related regulations and codes.

Cities and states that make regulatory practices easier -- especially for licensing, taxes and employment -- generally rated better. Those surveyed said that regulations are often one of the biggest obstacles to overcome when starting a business.

For more on the methodology of the survey, click here. For a look at the 10 best states to start a business, continue on to the slideshow below.  

 
These 10 States Make it Easier to Start a Business

10. South Carolina

10. South Carolina

Best: A for training and networking programs

Worst: C- for ease of hiring
These 10 States Make it Easier to Start a Business

9. Oregon

9. Oregon

Best: A+ for ease of starting a business

Worst: D for zoning

These 10 States Make it Easier to Start a Business

8. Arkansas

8. Arkansas

Best: A+ for environmental factors

Worst: C+ for ease of hiring

These 10 States Make it Easier to Start a Business

7. Virginia

7. Virginia

Best: A for ease of hiring

Worst: C- for training and networking programs

These 10 States Make it Easier to Start a Business

6. Kansas

6. Kansas

Best: A+ for ease of hiring

Worst: F for training and networking programs
These 10 States Make it Easier to Start a Business

5. Colorado

5. Colorado

Best: A+ for training and networking programs

Worst: C- for zoning
These 10 States Make it Easier to Start a Business

4. Georgia

4. Georgia

Best: A+ for overall friendliness

Worst: C- for training and networking programs
These 10 States Make it Easier to Start a Business

3. Tennessee

3. Tennessee

Best: A+ for overall friendliness

Worst: C- for training and networking programs
These 10 States Make it Easier to Start a Business

2. Utah

2. Utah

Best: A+ for overall friendliness

Worst: D+ for environmental factors
These 10 States Make it Easier to Start a Business

1. Texas

1. Texas

Best: A+ for overall friendliness

Worst: B for training and networking programs
