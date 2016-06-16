These 10 States Make it Easier to Start a Business
If you’re looking to start a small business, you have likely considered target markets, financing and growth strategies, but don't forget one of the most important factors: location.
Thumbtack, a service that connects people with businesses and licensed professionals, rated 35 states and 78 cities on overall small-business friendliness.
The survey asked 12,000 small-business owners about government policies in their areas, rating locations on ease of starting a business, ease of hiring and other business related regulations and codes.
Cities and states that make regulatory practices easier -- especially for licensing, taxes and employment -- generally rated better. Those surveyed said that regulations are often one of the biggest obstacles to overcome when starting a business.
For more on the methodology of the survey, click here. For a look at the 10 best states to start a business, continue on to the slideshow below.
10. South Carolina
Best: A for training and networking programsWorst: C- for ease of hiring
9. Oregon
Best: A+ for ease of starting a business
Worst: D for zoning
8. Arkansas
Best: A+ for environmental factors
Worst: C+ for ease of hiring
7. Virginia
Best: A for ease of hiring
Worst: C- for training and networking programs
6. Kansas
Best: A+ for ease of hiringWorst: F for training and networking programs
5. Colorado
Best: A+ for training and networking programsWorst: C- for zoning
4. Georgia
Best: A+ for overall friendlinessWorst: C- for training and networking programs
3. Tennessee
Best: A+ for overall friendlinessWorst: C- for training and networking programs
2. Utah
Best: A+ for overall friendlinessWorst: D+ for environmental factors
1. Texas
Best: A+ for overall friendlinessWorst: B for training and networking programs