Technology

6 Pieces of Old Tech That Sold for Big Bucks at Auction

  • --shares
Add to Queue
6 Pieces of Old Tech That Sold for Big Bucks at Auction
Image credit: Emma Farrer | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

While some people are more than happy to discard or trade in their old gadgets for the latest new thing without a second thought or backward glance, there are some who hold onto their outmoded technologies and turn them around into big profits.

Some of these sales took place at storied auction houses while others were just put up for bid on eBay. Read on for some surprising big-ticket tech items.

Related: Broken Tech: Should You Fix it or Replace it? (Infographic)

Start Slideshow
6 Pieces of Old Tech That Sold for Big Bucks at Auction

1. Apple 1

1. Apple 1
Image credit: Bonhams
In 2014, one of the remaining operational Apple 1 computers, built in 1976 in Steve Jobs' Palo Alto garage by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, sold for $905,000 in New York at Bonhams auction house.
Next Slide
6 Pieces of Old Tech That Sold for Big Bucks at Auction

2. iPod classic

2. iPod classic
Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Stringer | Getty Images
A factory-sealed 2004 special edition U2 iPod classic -- made in the U.K. -- was sold on eBay for a whopping $90,000 in 2014.
Next Slide
6 Pieces of Old Tech That Sold for Big Bucks at Auction

3. iPhone 5

3. iPhone 5
Image credit: AFP | Getty Images
Slightly more current but still crazy expensive, apparently there was such a clamoring for these devices that a gold iPhone 5 went for $10,000 on eBay.
Next Slide
6 Pieces of Old Tech That Sold for Big Bucks at Auction

4. VHS

4. VHS
Image credit: Tom Kelley | Getty Images
That's right, while VHS tech is a little clunky, it seems it is still of value to someone. A VHS of John Carpenter's Halloween sold for $13,000 in 2013.
Next Slide
6 Pieces of Old Tech That Sold for Big Bucks at Auction

5. Nintendo Entertainment System

5. Nintendo Entertainment System
Image credit: David Greedy/Stringer | Getty Images
In 2010, an original Nintendo gaming system and five games were auctioned off on eBay for more than $13,000.
Next Slide
6 Pieces of Old Tech That Sold for Big Bucks at Auction

6. Kenbak-1

6. Kenbak-1
Image credit: Future Publishing | Getty Images
The Kenbak-1, designated as one of the first-ever personal computers, sold at auction in Germany for $45,500
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 6 Pieces of Old Tech That Sold for Big Bucks at Auction
  • 1. Apple 1
  • 2. iPod classic
  • 3. iPhone 5
  • 4. VHS
  • 5. Nintendo Entertainment System
  • 6. Kenbak-1
 Next Slide