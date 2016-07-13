9 Business Ideas Under $1,000 You Can Run From Anywhere

July 13, 2016 10 min read

Looking to start a business and refuse to be tied down to an office? Turns out you can start a company from the comfort of your own home -- or better yet, from an exotic far-flung beach -- for under $1,000.

How is that possible you might ask? Technology. Maria Dykstra, co-founder of TreDigital, a digital growth agency based in Washington D.C., has built her company around technology and allows her employees to work remotely.

“A lot of how we work is online,” she says. “We use Google Docs, a lot. File sharing, video sharing, conferencing, emailing.”

Being comfortable with technology is incredibly important to making a digital business successful, as well as letting customers know that you are traveling.

And despite what most people think, travel can be relatively inexpensive. According to Nomad List, a website that ranks cities for digital nomad friendliness and cost, you can travel and live in some of the best cities for digital nomads at relatively low cost. For example, Bangkok for $1,079 a month, Prague for $899 and Budapest for $1,010.

Technology exists to make remote working convenient, so if you want the digital-nomad lifestyle and don’t have a lot of startup cash, here are 9 low-cost business ideas you can start from anywhere.

