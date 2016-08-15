Top 10 Richest U.S. Presidents

Adjusted for inflation, Franklin Roosevelt's net worth peaked at about $60 million, according to estimates from 24/7 Wall St.

Like many of the nation's wealthiest presidents, much of the 32nd president's fortune was inherited. Roosevelt's wife, Eleanor, also inherited wealth, adding to the couple's net worth.

Roosevelt's wealth, though, did not inspire him to cut taxes. In fact, to pay for his New Deal programs, FDR introduced a new progressive income tax that took a huge bite from the nation's top earners, with a top marginal rate that peaked at 94 percent under his administration and expanded the tax rolls from 13 million households to 50 million. To help taxpayers cope with a huge new tax bill, the government introduced the system of withholding a portion of every paycheck.