Apple

The Best Apple iPhone 7 Plus Cases

Check out these awesome cases for the new iPhone 7 Plus.
Image credit: PC Mag
Executive Editor, PCMag
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Apple's latest smartphones have arrived, and its super-sized iPhone 7 Plus phablet offers a few extras for shutterbugs. Both phones have a newly designed 28mm wide-angle lens with a 6-element design and fixed f/1.8 aperture. The iPhone 7 Plus adds what Apple is calling a telephoto lens, but it's actually a standard-angle 56mm optic with a fixed f/2.8 aperture.

That dual lens on the back of the 7 Plus takes up more real estate than its predecessor. There's also no headphone jack on the new phablet, just the Lightning connector, so your iPhone 6 Plus or 6s Plus case won't really cut it on your new phone.

But who really wants to slap an old case on their new device, anyway? Accessory makers are already rolling out cases just for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. We picked out a few of our favorites; check them out the slideshow.

Speck Presidio Clear + Print

The prints on these Speck cases might look delicate, but Speck says its cases are "designed for impact." The clear shell also lets you show off your iPhone's color, whether it's rose gold or the new jet-black option.
Speck Presidio Inked

If you're in the mood for a more solid print, meanwhile, Speck's rugged cases also come in floral and celestial patterns.
Caseology Wavelength

iPhones are sleek, but slippery. The ripple design on the back of this Caseology case helps you keep a grip on your phablet. Available in coral pink, burgundy, jet black, deep blue, black and gold and navy blue.
Case-Mate Naked Tough Waterfall

For those times when your phone has no service, this case from Case-Mate can keep you occupied with its snow globe-like effects. Available in rose gold and silver colors, or junk food, complete with little floating cupcakes and pizza slices.
Carved Random Puzzle Case

The wooden cases from Carved are handmade in Northern Indiana, and this puzzle case is just one of many unique options.
Monochrome Robot Doom and Pot-Bot

Robot fans will love the Monochrome Robot Doom and Pot-Bot Print by Anna Shay, also from Carved.
Get Outside

Outdoor types, meanwhile, will want to check out these cases with wooden inlays depicting the Grand TetonsMonument Valley and a bicycle.
Liana Teal iPhone Case

Hold on to the summer vibe for a little longer with this pineapple-inspired case.
Sugar Skull Case

At $73, this one is a little pricey, but it's handcrafted and definitely unique.
Otterbox Strada Series Folio Case

If you want to class up your 7 Plus, this leather case should do the trick. The screen cover keeps the touch screen protected, while the card slot holds your cash or cards.
Icon Leather iPhone Case and Wallet

Similarly, this Moleskine-esque case might inspire you to jot down notes for the next great American novel in the revamped iOS 10 Notes app.
Sloths Everywhere

Do you like sloths? Of course you do; you're not a monster. Show your love for these slow-moving animals with this colorful case.
Drake Hotline Bling Illustration

Drake fans can show their love for Drizzy's dance skills with this meme-tastic case.
