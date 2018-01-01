Chloe Albanesius

Net Neutrality
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Net Neutrality Challenge
The Supreme Court lets a 2016 ruling stand, but net neutrality supporters shouldn't get their hopes up too much. This is largely procedural and ISPs greeted the news with a shrug.
Apple
How to Watch Apple's iPhone Event
Ready for new iPhones? If you didn't snag an invite to Cupertino, Apple will live stream Wednesday's iPhone event on its website and via its Twitter feed.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile and Sprint Agree to Merge
The deal will combine the third and fourth largest wireless carriers in the U.S., which will be known as T-Mobile.
Amazon
No-Checkout 'Amazon Go' Store Opens Today in Seattle
When you're finished collecting your items, just walk out of the store. No more lines.
Twitter Is Testing a 280-Character Tweet Limit
The expanded tweet format is 'only available to a small group right now,' and aims to accommodate those whose languages take up more characters, such as English.
Hacks
Equifax Breach Potentially Impacts 143 Million U.S. Consumers
Hackers got their hands on names, credit card and Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and some driver's license numbers.
Artificial Intelligence
Elon Musk's OpenAI Bot Beats Pro Gamers
OpenAI has been hard at work on a bot capable of beating top professional players at Dota 1v1, and on Friday, it succeeded.
Disney
Disney to Ditch Netflix and Start its Own Streaming Service
The Mouse House also promised 'a significant investment' in original content.
Hackers
U.K. Researcher Who Stopped WannaCry Indicted in U.S.
The indictment, filed on July 11 in Wisconsin District Court, says that 'Defendant Marcus Hutchins created the Kronos malware,' alongside another person.
Jeff Bezos
News Flash: Jeff Bezos Is Rich
'Alexa, is Jeff Bezos officially the world's richest person yet?'
Flights
Flying With a Tablet or E-reader? Separate Screening Bins, Please.
Travelers already need to place laptops in plastic bins -- now you'll need to do the same for things such as tablets, e-readers and handheld game consoles.
Foxconn
iPhone Maker Foxconn Pledges $10 Billion for LCD Manufacturing in Wisconsin
The Taiwan-based firm's new Wisconsin manufacturing facility will initially create 3,000 jobs.
Legal
Legal Battle Could Kill Fact-Check Site Snopes.com
A contractual battle and a complicated divorce might mean the end of the fact-check site.
Verizon
Report: Verizon Throttles Netflix and YouTube During Network Tests
Verizon says the speed discrepancies were related to 'network testing over the past few days to optimize the performance of video applications on our network.'
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Gets Verbal 'Approval' for NY to D.C. Hyperloop
Elon Musk says he received 'verbal govt approval' for The Boring Company to build a Hyperloop that would rocket you from New York to D.C. in 29 minutes.