Chloe Albanesius

Executive Editor, PCMag

More From Chloe Albanesius

Supreme Court Declines to Hear Net Neutrality Challenge
Net Neutrality

Supreme Court Declines to Hear Net Neutrality Challenge

The Supreme Court lets a 2016 ruling stand, but net neutrality supporters shouldn't get their hopes up too much. This is largely procedural and ISPs greeted the news with a shrug.
3 min read
How to Watch Apple's iPhone Event
Apple

How to Watch Apple's iPhone Event

Ready for new iPhones? If you didn't snag an invite to Cupertino, Apple will live stream Wednesday's iPhone event on its website and via its Twitter feed.
2 min read
T-Mobile and Sprint Agree to Merge
T-Mobile

T-Mobile and Sprint Agree to Merge

The deal will combine the third and fourth largest wireless carriers in the U.S., which will be known as T-Mobile.
2 min read
No-Checkout 'Amazon Go' Store Opens Today in Seattle
Amazon

No-Checkout 'Amazon Go' Store Opens Today in Seattle

When you're finished collecting your items, just walk out of the store. No more lines.
2 min read
Twitter Is Testing a 280-Character Tweet Limit
Twitter

Twitter Is Testing a 280-Character Tweet Limit

The expanded tweet format is 'only available to a small group right now,' and aims to accommodate those whose languages take up more characters, such as English.
3 min read
Equifax Breach Potentially Impacts 143 Million U.S. Consumers
Hacks

Equifax Breach Potentially Impacts 143 Million U.S. Consumers

Hackers got their hands on names, credit card and Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and some driver's license numbers.
2 min read
Elon Musk's OpenAI Bot Beats Pro Gamers
Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk's OpenAI Bot Beats Pro Gamers

OpenAI has been hard at work on a bot capable of beating top professional players at Dota 1v1, and on Friday, it succeeded.
3 min read
Disney to Ditch Netflix and Start its Own Streaming Service
Disney

Disney to Ditch Netflix and Start its Own Streaming Service

The Mouse House also promised 'a significant investment' in original content.
2 min read
U.K. Researcher Who Stopped WannaCry Indicted in U.S.
Hackers

U.K. Researcher Who Stopped WannaCry Indicted in U.S.

The indictment, filed on July 11 in Wisconsin District Court, says that 'Defendant Marcus Hutchins created the Kronos malware,' alongside another person.
3 min read
News Flash: Jeff Bezos Is Rich
Jeff Bezos

News Flash: Jeff Bezos Is Rich

'Alexa, is Jeff Bezos officially the world's richest person yet?'
2 min read
Flying With a Tablet or E-reader? Separate Screening Bins, Please.
Flights

Flying With a Tablet or E-reader? Separate Screening Bins, Please.

Travelers already need to place laptops in plastic bins -- now you'll need to do the same for things such as tablets, e-readers and handheld game consoles.
3 min read
iPhone Maker Foxconn Pledges $10 Billion for LCD Manufacturing in Wisconsin
Foxconn

iPhone Maker Foxconn Pledges $10 Billion for LCD Manufacturing in Wisconsin

The Taiwan-based firm's new Wisconsin manufacturing facility will initially create 3,000 jobs.
3 min read
Legal Battle Could Kill Fact-Check Site Snopes.com
Legal

Legal Battle Could Kill Fact-Check Site Snopes.com

A contractual battle and a complicated divorce might mean the end of the fact-check site.
3 min read
Report: Verizon Throttles Netflix and YouTube During Network Tests
Verizon

Report: Verizon Throttles Netflix and YouTube During Network Tests

Verizon says the speed discrepancies were related to 'network testing over the past few days to optimize the performance of video applications on our network.'
3 min read
Elon Musk Gets Verbal 'Approval' for NY to D.C. Hyperloop
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Gets Verbal 'Approval' for NY to D.C. Hyperloop

Elon Musk says he received 'verbal govt approval' for The Boring Company to build a Hyperloop that would rocket you from New York to D.C. in 29 minutes.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.