The 10 Most Pet-Friendly Cities in America

October 11, 2016 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While millennials are delaying adulthood milestones such as purchasing a house or having children, they are surpassing their elders in one very important category -- pet ownership.

In fact, people between the ages of 18 and 33 are half as likely to be married as they were 50 years ago, according to Pew Research Center. On the other hand, 75 percent of people in their thirties have dogs -- compared with half of the total U.S. population -- and the pet industry is thriving because of it.

It’s estimated that the industry will reach $62.75 billion by the end of this year after more than two decades of steady growth. (This won’t surprise those of you who already have a Halloween costume planned for your pet.)

We love to shower our pets with affection, bring them along on our outings and provide them with the best care possible so that they’ll live long, happy lives. That’s why financial advising site WalletHub analyzed the 100 largest U.S. cities to determine which offer the ideal combination of affordable pet expenses, abundant pet health and wellness resources and outdoor pet-friendly spaces.

If you’re planning to move now or in the future, check out the best cities for your furry (or slimy) friends.