9 Awesome Travel Gadgets That Got Their Start on Kickstarter
Traveling can be a hassle, with packing, unpacking, security checks and delayed flights. This year, a number of gadgets designed to make your travels easier have launched on Kickstarter.
From portable Wi-Fi to a pillow designed for upright seating, check out these 9 travel gadgets that sought funding from the crowd in 2016.
NOMATIC Travel Bag
The creators of the NOMATIC Travel Bag consider it one of the most functional travel bags ever. Equipped with pockets for books, devices, water bottles, shoes and valuables, the bag is made of durable material that can make your travels easy and carefree. The carry-on-size bag also features other helpful features, such as an underwear compartment and a cord management system.
With support from 9,067 backers, the bag raised more than $1.7 million this year.
MOGICS Power Donut & Bagel
No more worrying about finding an uncrowded power outlet at the airport or being unable to charge your laptop while flying.
MOGICS claims to be the world’s first portable power outlet small enough to fit in your pocket. As a power strip and travel adapter, MOGICS comes in two sizes: donut and bagel.
With almost 10,000 supporters, the campaign received more than $400,000 in funding between January and February.
Nod Travel Pillow
Whether you’ve got a middle seat on an airplane or stuck in the backseat of a minivan during an hours-long drive, Nod Travel Pillow can help you fall asleep in an upright position.
“The Ultimate Sleep Travel Solution” is designed to prevent your head from falling while you rest comfortably on a memory foam pillow.
Launched in July, the Nod Travel Pillow received more than $300,000 from 7,280 backers.
Marlon Carry-On
Launched in the summer of 2016, Marlon seems to be the perfect carry-on for any traveler. At under 7 pounds, the bag features 35 percent more space than your average carry-on bag, USB charging ports and extra compartments to hold items such as tablets and laptops, according to its Kickstarter page.
More than 1,500 people backed this project, raising more than $300,000.
The Best Hot Weather Pants
Traveling during the summer doesn’t have to be gross. The Best Hot Weather Pants has built-in venting, secret pockets for valuables and a number of adjustable features. Lightweight fabrics keep the wearer cool and comfortable and absorb moisture, according to its Kickstarter page.
The campaign started during the summer and raised more than $270,000 from more than 1,700 supporters.
VAULTCARD
It’s always important to take extra safety precautions. VAULTCARD is a pocket-sized shielding card designed to protect RFID credit or debit cards and passports from any potential hacks.
The campaign received about $162,832 from 3,483 backers.
Voltaire Smart Grinder + Ever Cup Travel Mug
Say goodbye to weak gas station or airport coffee. Voltaire promises that you can make your favorite brew anywhere you go. The portable coffee grinder holds up to 3 pounds of beans and keeps its charge for up to three weeks.Voltaire launched in June and raised more than $150,000 from 1,284 backers.
GeeFi
Finding Wi-Fi can be a constant issue when traveling -- especially internationally.
Launched in September, GeeFi's creators says it provides unlimited worldwide 4G Wi-Fi. The pocket-sized device automatically connects to the strongest, fastest signal tower near you without any roaming fees, SIM cards or data restrictions.
So far, the campaign has raised more than $125,000 from 779 backers.
Epic Wipes
Travel is exhausting, and let’s be honest -- can leave you a little smelly. Frequently on long hauls, you don’t have the opportunity to take a shower.
Epic Wipes is “the shower that fits in your pocket,” according to its Kickstarter page. The towel-sized wet wipes are made for those moments you can’t take a shower. Designed by a U.S. Army physician, the disposable wipes are free of harmful chemicals.
Launched in May 2016, Epic Wipes exceeded its funding goal by raising $35,262 with 817 backers.