We've Spent More Than $384 Million on Pumpkin Products Already This Year

It's not even Thanksgiving yet.

October 31, 2016 4 min read

If it’s fall, it’s time for pumpkin versions of nearly every food product you could think to put in your grocery cart. The trend was fueled by the success of the Pumpkin Spiced Latte in 2003. Since then, the success of that and other pumpkin flavored offerings have become an official marker for fall and an important profit driver, giving shoppers an easy way to get into the season (and spend money in the process).

The amount we spend on everything from lattes to dog food is eye-popping. Take a look at the numbers behind the pumpkins, and get inspired. This trend didn’t really exist 15 years ago -- meaning the next trend is just waiting to get started.