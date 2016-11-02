These 15 Companies Are Bringing Tech to Fashion

With these innovations in place, shopping for clothes online may not be daunting anymore.

November 2, 2016 4 min read

With the rise of ecommerce, many of us now do the majority of our shopping from the comfort of our homes. But buying clothes online can be daunting. Startups utilizing emerging technologies are trying to change that, such as a company that uses 3-D imaging to let you “try” on clothes before you buy to one that uses a chatbot to personal shop for you.

This year marks Decoded Fashion’s fifth annual New York Summit -- a two-day event where leaders, innovators and upcoming designers come together to discuss the most disruptive and innovative technologies shaking up the fashion and beauty worlds. The summit covers a variety of tech topics such as new in-store tech experiences, augmented reality and projection mapping.

The event also features a competition, “The FROW,” where tech startups looking to change the future of fashion and beauty pitch a panel of professional judges and executives from companies such as Coach, Equinox, Parsons School of Design, Google, Simon Venture Group and more. Think of it like the Shark Tank of fashion and beauty.

We’ve taken a peek at these startups looking to change the face of fashion, retail and beauty. Check out the 15 companies here.

Related: The Future Of Fashion As We See It