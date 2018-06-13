30 Successful Entrepreneurs Reveal the Books That Changed Their Lives

Name: Randi Zuckerberg

Company: Zuckerberg Media

Book: Me, Myself and Us by Dr. Brian Little. I struggled for a long time, because I'm really an introvert, but I have to act extrovertedly, as I'm giving speeches or meeting with entrepreneurs. I felt very alone in the world and then Dr. Little came out with this book about being pseudo extrovert, and it was all about introverts that have to pretend to be extroverts for their business lives.

It totally changed my life and opened up a whole world of thinking for me. The book said if you go out there and have to act extroverted, don't forget you're an introvert at the core, which means you're going to need to build in downtime to your schedule, otherwise you're going to burn out. We don't run on the same kind of social energy that extroverts do. So I know that if I have a day where I am on camera or giving a talk, I'll actually build "do not schedule" blocks of time into my calendar. That's not something I would have done before his book, but it's something that's really effective in my business and personal life

