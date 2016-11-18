13 Tech Gifts Your Hipster Pal Will Love
The term "hipster" gets thrown around quite a bit. Perhaps you are sitting across from a mustachioed chap who dresses like an 1890s saloon owner right now.
Typically, though, the term hipster is used derisively to describe people who have more spare time and disposable income than you. While you're busy picking Cheerios out of your hair and wrestling with an overflowing gutter, they have the freedom (nay, the gall!) to pursue a passion to a completely unnecessary extent.
In fact, they don't only pursue these passions, they embody them.
These "hipsters" make sure to know at least a little about all of life's finer things (be it music, food or art), but they make it their duty to know ev-er-y-thing about a select few of things in particular. You know the type.
Surely, you have at least one friend, family member or co-worker who can go on long screeds about how noisecore punk is the logical extension of 1950s bebop, rattle off a list of every subtle pop culture allusion in Inglourious Basterds or rank the best artisanal cheeses by continent of origin. Those people.
And now you have to buy them a holiday gift. But don't be intimidated. Let us be your guide and help you find the perfect tech gift for the people in your life with a lot of free time on their hands. Whether they are a dedicated foodie, amateur musicologist or uncompromising oenophile, we can find a piece of technology to fit their passion.
Fujifilm Instax Share SP-2
Marshall Kilburn
Mobile devices and laptops are where music lives today. Unfortunately, big full soundscapes are not what these devices are known for. Any true music fan in your social circle is rightly disgusted by the tininess of these wimpy little speakers. An external Bluetooth speaker is a must. There are lots of options out there, but if the audiophile on your gift list also cares about style, then you may want to consider the retrotastic (and quality sound-making) Marshall Kilburn. This speaker looks like an old-school guitar amp from yesteryear, but is specifically designed to give some oomph and fullness to your streaming audio.
Philips Hue Connected Bulb
If the hipster on your gift list is dedicated to fostering the ideal indoor environment, then they need some smart lightbulbs in their life. One of the best systems out there right now is the Hue Connected Bulb system from Philips. These connected bulbs plug into any ordinary outlet, but unlike traditional bulbs, they can bathe a room in any color light -- red, yellow, blue, green and any color in between.
But there's more to smart lights than their rainbow color pallet -- an entire home's lighting system can be controlled via an app on the user's phone. Individual bulbs can even be set on timers for specific, repeatable effects (i.e. a gentle warm sunrise effect every morning, or a slow light fade-out for the evening).
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
MSI GT62VR Dominator Pro-005
Nextbit Robin
Sure, if you want a good marquee-quality device, you could get a Samsung Galaxy or Apple iPhone. They're fine choices…for sheeple! But for users who require an individualistic boutique, stylish mobile experience, may we suggest the beautifully designed Nextbit Robin (which, as per its name, comes in a beautiful shade of Robin's egg blue).
But this unlocked phone isn't just about external design. It offers a unique approach to storage by uploading data to the cloud when internal storage gets full and then trading it off as it becomes needed. This phone doesn't offer the meatiest specs among unlocked phones, but it is -- hands down -- the most attractive Android phone you can buy right now.