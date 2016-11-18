13 Tech Gifts Your Hipster Pal Will Love

Either that or they will silently judge you. Happy holidays!

November 18, 2016 7 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



The term "hipster" gets thrown around quite a bit. Perhaps you are sitting across from a mustachioed chap who dresses like an 1890s saloon owner right now.

Typically, though, the term hipster is used derisively to describe people who have more spare time and disposable income than you. While you're busy picking Cheerios out of your hair and wrestling with an overflowing gutter, they have the freedom (nay, the gall!) to pursue a passion to a completely unnecessary extent.

In fact, they don't only pursue these passions, they embody them.

These "hipsters" make sure to know at least a little about all of life's finer things (be it music, food or art), but they make it their duty to know ev-er-y-thing about a select few of things in particular. You know the type.

Surely, you have at least one friend, family member or co-worker who can go on long screeds about how noisecore punk is the logical extension of 1950s bebop, rattle off a list of every subtle pop culture allusion in Inglourious Basterds or rank the best artisanal cheeses by continent of origin. Those people.

And now you have to buy them a holiday gift. But don't be intimidated. Let us be your guide and help you find the perfect tech gift for the people in your life with a lot of free time on their hands. Whether they are a dedicated foodie, amateur musicologist or uncompromising oenophile, we can find a piece of technology to fit their passion.