Evan Dashevsky

Features Editor

13 Secret Codes That Unlock Hidden Features on Your Phone
Technology

13 Secret Codes That Unlock Hidden Features on Your Phone

The USSD protocol allows you to access hidden features you didn't know about right from your smartphone's dialer. But there is some trickiness you'll need to know about.
6 min read
How Scientists Are Hacking Cancer
Science

How Scientists Are Hacking Cancer

A cell therapy known as CAR-T is so promising that researchers are now trying to deal with a new problem -- how to keep up with demand.
3 min read
This Artist Used Tech to Control Sperm With Her Mind
Artists

This Artist Used Tech to Control Sperm With Her Mind

Transdisciplinary artist Ani Liu uses cutting-edge technologies to create new, weird, fascinating art.
4 min read
How Genetic Engineering Fixed My Stupid Back
Genetics

How Genetic Engineering Fixed My Stupid Back

Decades worth of the genetic research helped create the treatments that finally cured my back.
6 min read
How to Watch James Comey's Testimony Before Congress Online
Federal Government

How to Watch James Comey's Testimony Before Congress Online

Former FBI director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. ET Thursday. Here's how to live stream it.
3 min read
11 Hidden Tricks Inside Windows 10
Windows 10

11 Hidden Tricks Inside Windows 10

Even if you think you know it all, you don't.
7 min read
26 Google Maps Tricks You Need to Try
Google Maps

26 Google Maps Tricks You Need to Try

The mapping product that can do everything can actually do a whole lot more.
15 min read
How to Bet on the 2017 Kentucky Derby Online
Events

How to Bet on the 2017 Kentucky Derby Online

Saturday is the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby. Here's how to place your bet even if you're miles away.
10 min read
15 Things to Know About the 'Apple Park' Spaceship Campus
Apple

15 Things to Know About the 'Apple Park' Spaceship Campus

What has Apple come up with after investing billions of dollars and a decade-and-a-half of preparation? Before the company moves in, here's what you need to know.
4 min read
Oh, Internet: The Web's Best April Fools' Pranks
April Fools Day

Oh, Internet: The Web's Best April Fools' Pranks

Every April 1, the web goes collectively insane. Here are the best recent pranks and fake-outs.
8 min read
How to Stream Trump's Address to Congress
Donald Trump

How to Stream Trump's Address to Congress

The president will address a Joint Session of Congress at 9 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch.
3 min read
Do Robots and AI Deserve Rights?
Artificial Intelligence

Do Robots and AI Deserve Rights?

A robot ethicist from MIT's Media Lab helps us parse what our treatment of tech says about us.
6 min read
How to Watch the Presidential Inauguration Online for Free
Donald Trump

How to Watch the Presidential Inauguration Online for Free

At noon ET, Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States of America. Watch live.
5 min read
21 Hidden Facebook Features Only Power Users Know
Facebook

21 Hidden Facebook Features Only Power Users Know

There are so many things you can do on Facebook.com that you probably don't know about everything.
15+ min read
13 Tech Gifts Your Hipster Pal Will Love
Gifts

13 Tech Gifts Your Hipster Pal Will Love

Either that or they will silently judge you. Happy holidays!
7 min read
