Evan Dashevsky

Technology
13 Secret Codes That Unlock Hidden Features on Your Phone
The USSD protocol allows you to access hidden features you didn't know about right from your smartphone's dialer. But there is some trickiness you'll need to know about.
Science
How Scientists Are Hacking Cancer
A cell therapy known as CAR-T is so promising that researchers are now trying to deal with a new problem -- how to keep up with demand.
Artists
This Artist Used Tech to Control Sperm With Her Mind
Transdisciplinary artist Ani Liu uses cutting-edge technologies to create new, weird, fascinating art.
Genetics
How Genetic Engineering Fixed My Stupid Back
Decades worth of the genetic research helped create the treatments that finally cured my back.
Federal Government
How to Watch James Comey's Testimony Before Congress Online
Former FBI director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. ET Thursday. Here's how to live stream it.
Windows 10
11 Hidden Tricks Inside Windows 10
Even if you think you know it all, you don't.
Google Maps
26 Google Maps Tricks You Need to Try
The mapping product that can do everything can actually do a whole lot more.
Events
How to Bet on the 2017 Kentucky Derby Online
Saturday is the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby. Here's how to place your bet even if you're miles away.
Apple
15 Things to Know About the 'Apple Park' Spaceship Campus
What has Apple come up with after investing billions of dollars and a decade-and-a-half of preparation? Before the company moves in, here's what you need to know.
April Fools Day
Oh, Internet: The Web's Best April Fools' Pranks
Every April 1, the web goes collectively insane. Here are the best recent pranks and fake-outs.
Donald Trump
How to Stream Trump's Address to Congress
The president will address a Joint Session of Congress at 9 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch.
Artificial Intelligence
Do Robots and AI Deserve Rights?
A robot ethicist from MIT's Media Lab helps us parse what our treatment of tech says about us.
Donald Trump
How to Watch the Presidential Inauguration Online for Free
At noon ET, Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States of America. Watch live.
21 Hidden Facebook Features Only Power Users Know
There are so many things you can do on Facebook.com that you probably don't know about everything.
Gifts
13 Tech Gifts Your Hipster Pal Will Love
Either that or they will silently judge you. Happy holidays!