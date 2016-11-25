The Best 2016 Cyber Weekend Deals for Your Business Essentials
Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren't reserved for just toys and tech – it's also a great time to shop for deals on business software and services.
Whether you're a looking to make the leap and become an entrepreneur in 2017, or you're a seasoned business owner looking for tools to grow your company, these promotions will help you find success in the New Year, while saving some of your hard-earned cash. Check out these 11 products and services – including language learning, cloud backup, cyber security software, and even a subwoofer – before these deals expire.
Up to 98% off at Namecheap
If your business does not have an online presence, then you're missing out on some of the best opportunities available to you.
Web hosting company Namecheap is offering up to 98% off domain registration, hosting and SSLs.
This is likely the best buying opportunity of the year to grab a new domain, level-up a hosting package, and lock up a business security with an SSL, all for less than $3.
This promotion will end on Nov. 28, Monday at 11:59 P.M. PST.
Get 50% off Carbonite backup for a year
If you're not automatically backing up and protecting your data and digital files, then now is the time to do so.
Online backup service Carbonite is offering a full year of basic backup service for $29.99 -- half off their normal $59.99 yearly subscription. Their automatic cloud backup features include:
- Simple, automatic, continuous backup.
- Protection for unlimited photos, music & irreplaceable files.
- Free, U.S.-based support, 7 days/week.
- Ability to access files from any device.
72% off Polk Audio Subwoofer at Newegg.com
If you own a brick-and-mortar business, you know how important ambient sound is to the customer experience.
Upgrade the bass and the overall sound quality with a subwoofer unit from Polk Audio, one of the most respected brands in the industry, for $169.99 at Newegg.com – that's $430 off the original price. This deal ends on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Don't have a physical location? This is also a great present for audiophiles looking to bring a better experience to their home theater system.
Check out other "Black November" deals from Newegg.com, including deep discounts on TVs, computer systems and other home electronics.
Up to 30% off at Audiobooks.com
A good way to keep your entrepreneurial mind sharp and learn from those who've built successful businesses is to listen to audiobooks. You can listen to some of the most popular titles – including Think and Grow Rich and The Lean Startup – anywhere, anytime with Audiobooks.com.
So give yourself, or the bibliophile in your life, the gift of learning with an Audiobooks.com subscription this weekend:
- 3 month gift subscription - $35.50 (20% off monthly price)
- 6 month gift subscription - $67.00 (25% off monthly price)
- 12 month gift subscription - $125.50 (30% off monthly price)
A regular subscription is $14.95 per month, so purchasing a 12 month subscription will let you listen to a new book for only $11 a month!
50% off Brian Tracy success programs and products
It doesn't matter where you are coming from. All that matters is where you are going.
Brian Tracy's clout is remarkable: a business expert with a plethora of experience working for several companies, he has consulted for more than 1,000 different businesses, delivered over 5,000 talks and seminars, has worked in over 70 countries worldwide, and is the author of over 70 books. And he's still going strong.
Over the years, he has created and sold various personal and professional development programs designed to help people move ahead in their careers and life. This weekend, he's providing some of his bestselling programs and products at 50% off regular price.
Some of his products cover great topics, like:
- Power of Personal Achievement
- The Science of Self-Confidence
- Maximum Achievement
- ... and much more.
This half off promotion will end on Nov. 27 at 11:59 P.M. PST.
Up to 70% off at INDOCHINO
Elevate your personal image and brand with a deeply discounted offers from INDOCHINO, one of the largest made-to-measure menswear brands on the market.
INDOCHINO's multi-channel customer experience allows men to order their made-to-measure shirts and suits online, via mobile or in-person at their showrooms in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, New York, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Beverly Hills and Boston, all at incredible prices.
From now until Nov. 27th, INDOCHINO will be running its biggest Black Friday promotion ever, including:
- Get any 2 Premium Suits for $739, or 3 for $1000.
- Blazers at $299.
- Shirts from $79 each or any 5 Shirts for $289.
For any order over $150 USD, shipping is free. But the best part of all of this is that customizations are complimentary. In addition to getting a suit fitted to your measurements, you can also select from a variety of different options for your suit, including the suit fabric, lapel type, number of buttons, pocket details, suit lining and much more.These promotions end on Nov. 27 – use code BLKFRI to save.
50% off on-demand courses at CreativeLive
Learning a new skill that you can apply to your business will help you find success quicker.
CreativeLive hosts over 1,500 different courses with over 10 million students learning from some of the top experts in their respective industries, ranging from photography and video to online marketing and finance. On-air broadcasts are always free to watch, and you can purchase a video to own for life.
Just this weekend, the site is offering a special 50% off all on-demand classes starting at 6:00 A.M. PST Nov. 25.
Some of our favorite courses that may appeal to entrepreneurs include "The 4-Hour Life" by Tim Ferriss, "Master Your People Skills" by Science of People co-founder Vanessa Van Edwards, "Six Months to Six Figures" by online entrepreneur and author Peter Voogd, "Creating Your Ideal Photography Business" by professional photographer Kathy Holcombe, and many, many more.
This half off promotion starts at 6:00 A.M. PST on Friday, Nov. 25 and ends on Monday, Nov. 28 at 10:00 A.M. PST.
50% off ESET cyber security for Mac systems
Contrary to popular belief, if you own a Mac, you do need to worry about your cyber security.
Internet security service ESET has the longest unbroken run of VB100 awards for malware detection of any Internet security vendor in the world, passing every test since 2003. Their detection technology gives you fast, powerful anti-malware protection for your Mac, whether you’re surfing, working or gaming online.
Get two years of comprehensive security protection for your Mac for only $29.99 – that's half off their regular price.
And if you do not own a Mac, you can take advantage of their other offer: 50% off ESET NOD32 Antivirus for Windows systems. Both offers end on Monday, Nov. 28.
50% off at language learning service Babbel
In today's increasingly global economy, learning a new language is necessary if you want to grow your business and reach new audiences.
Enter Babbel, a leader in the online language learning industry and an international success with more than 1 million active subscribers. You can choose from 14 different languages – including German, Indonesian and Russian – and take courses virtually anywhere on your phone or tablet.
This weekend Babbel is offering 50% off their three, six and 12 month packages. With a 1-year subscription, you could enjoy this service for a little less than $4 a month.
"For an inexpensive, little-known online language-learning program, Babbel exceeds expectations [and delivers] high-quality courses." -- PCMag
This offer is available only for a limited time, so get a Babbel package today.
25% off job listing package at Snagajob
Searching for good employees is a pain, and it's even more tiresome when your business's staffing needs fluctuate throughout the season.
Snagajob is an online marketplace for companies looking to hire hourly employees, providing entrepreneurs and hiring executives the tools they need to simplify the entire process. They offer a variety of features, including post distribution, personality assessments and much more.
Starting this weekend, you can get 25% off your first month of service with code CYBER. This promotion ends Dec. 2.
If you're not looking to hire and are interested in supplementing your income, or you know someone looking for hourly work, you can sign up as an employee.
Up to 80% off at MedEx Supply
If you run a medical services business or simply need to restock the first aid kit in your office, then this deal is for you.
MedEx Supply, one of the leading online suppliers of medical and surgical supplies and equipments, is clearing out a large amount of product this holiday season. Hundreds of items are on sale, up to 80% off retail price, including disinfecting towelettes, lab coats, and much more.
This sale is active for as long as supplies last, so act today.
