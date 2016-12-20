33 Gifts Entrepreneurs Actually Want for Christmas in 2016
Christmas Day is drawing near, and you may still be faced with the challenge of finding the perfect gift for someone you care about.
If there is an aspiring entrepreneur within your cohort of friends and family, you might be wondering what kind of gift can also be helpful for them with their new business venture. They might seem like they are on top of their game, but starting a new business is no easy task. Chances are, they will very happily accept all the help they can get. To help take the guessing out of shopping for the entrepreneur on your list, here are some thoughtful and inspiring gifts that can help them usher in a year of success.
Essential Business Software
Today, everything is going online. This also means that when someone starts a business, it's vital for them to have the appropriate software in place to make the business run smoothly and to build a solid data management system as the business grows. You can help a friend keep their business digitally sound and their sensitive data safe by recommending some of these essential software programs.
This project-centered software allows you to invite co-workers and clients all to one place to share and communicate. It’s a great gift idea for entrepreneurs who need help managing big projects.
This platform organizes tasks and projects on boards that can easily be assigned and managed with deadlines and checklists.
This spreadsheet app has features that make it ideal for tracking progress on various projects. It keeps things organized and makes creating spreadsheets bearable.
The minimalist design gives users an enjoyable experience that makes setting up your tasks a breeze. This could easily be the main organizational tool an entrepreneur could use for their business.
This software organizes daily tasks like nothing before. Their interface is simplistic and bright with different tasks set in colorful circles and rings. The design turns the mundane chore of scheduling your day into a visually interactive experience.
Business Books
There might not be any time in a busy entrepreneur’s life to get away for an entire conference, but that shouldn’t stop them from picking up a good book for some helpful advice on how to maintain their success. Giving them a book that piques their interest and gives them guidance will show how much you support all the effort they have put into their business.
A Paperboy’s Fable by Deep Patel
This story will remind any entrepreneur that they don’t need to invent the next app or cute robot to succeed. Innovators can start by looking into their own neighborhoods and plant the seeds of great businesses. The book also includes interviews with professors, entrepreneurs, CEOs and General David Petraeus. In these sections, some of the most admired experts of our era convey the greatest lessons of entrepreneurship.
The author discusses the benefits of procrastination, the limits of our intuition on idea generation, why familiarity sabotages new ideas, why optimism isn’t the best innovation strategy, and the counterintuitive evidence that entrepreneurs don’t have high risk tolerances. Sound inspiring for a new entrepreneur? Well, it actually should. This is a great book that will bring first-time business owners back to reality and gives them the tools to cope with all possible scenarios, from the good and the not so good.
Smarter Faster Better by Charles Duhigg
Duhigg lays out what really brings productivity to a business, and it’s not simply spending more hours at your desk or making bigger sacrifices. He argues that, productivity is based on making the right choices: how you set goals, how you motivate yourself, where you put your attention, and more. This is an essential read for entrepreneurs who want to stay away from unproductive and unfulfilling lives.
According to this book, the "Third Wave" of tech entrepreneurship will involve a collaboration between major industries like healthcare, foreign policy, and finance in order to navigate regulations and create systemic change. This is an investigation into the where the trends of the tech industry are heading and how complex the next big moves are going to be.
Shiny New Tech
An important challenge for any new business in the 21st century is to stay up-to-date with current trends in technology. There are limitless options for gadgets that can complete menial tasks with efficiency and make laborious tasks seem like a breeze, but the market is always changing with newer, faster and more stylish versions coming out all the time. Before you decide on which cool new device to buy an entrepreneur, first consider what their job entails and tailor the gadget around their specific needs.
As “the best noise-canceling wireless headphones you can buy,” these would make a fantastic gift for the music-loving entrepreneur or anyone who just wants to tune out the world.
Powered by artificial intelligence, this is more than just a stylish speaker. Google Home can also help entrepreneurs as they multi-task through the day with Google Assistant.
This new Android slate is a good gift for any business person who needs a central place to keep track of their daily tasks no matter where they are. It’s especially good for first-time tablet users.
It might look the same as the original Apple Watch, but there are some handy new features under the hood. The new Series 2 is fully waterproof, equipped with GPS, and has a brighter display that’s even visible in direct sunlight. An Apple Watch is the perfect gift for an active entrepreneur who is always on the go.
It’s possible an entrepreneur is successful enough to afford all these fun gizmos already, but how do they keep them all charged, you might ask? We’ve all suffered the inconvenience of a dead phone, and buying one of these portable chargers will prevent that from ever happening again.
Stylish Office Supplies
This might sound like the most boring gift idea, but often entrepreneurs pour all their resources into starting and running their business and forget to leave some cash for personal items. They also spend a lot of time in the office, so it is important for this environment to be functional and organized.
Crafted of metal with an antique brass finish, this handsome desk lamp will add some class to anyone’s working space. Bonus: It also has two USB ports.
Anthropologie Pineapple Pencil Holder
This gilded pineapple pencil holder evokes an upscale island vibe that will bring flair and style to any desk or office.
An office will require a truckload of typical, and often boring, office supplies. But there is an escape! This fashionable and chic stapler is the answer.
Brighten up someone’s space with this whimsical gift and give a touch of summer to any office.
Golden French Bulldog Tape Dispenser
Is the entrepreneur you have in mind a bit of a lush? Then this gift is the one for them. A golden bulldog on their desk will not only show they have class but also a bit of edge to them too.
Legal Business Help
Traversing the many legal requirements it takes to start a business can be daunting for first-time business owners and startups. Guiding an entrepreneur in the direction of one of these legal websites might be the most thoughtful thing you could do for them this Christmas.
Consumers and small business owners can handle many legal matters themselves with Nolo’s do-it-yourself products, which range from online forms and software to books and eGuides.
This one-stop site offers small businesses every legal document and form they need to get the right legal structure in place as well as documents to protect intellectual property like licensing agreements and non-disclosure agreements. This would be a good option for startups with valuable IP they want to protect.
Named one of the ten best digital tools for entrepreneurs in 2012, Legal Zoom offers similar services as the companies above. With their long history in giving legal help online, they have every necessary business document entrepreneurs need to start a business.
Related Book: The Tax and Legal Playbook by Mark J. Kohler
Business and Tech Magazines
Entrepreneurs need to stay on top of current trends, especially in their industries. A really good way of doing this is by subscribing to magazines that are relevant to their businesses and their personal interests. It could also be an opportunity to find material in an area of their business they might need help with like management or finance.
This personal finance magazine gives critical insight related to commerce, finance, politics, and culture to millions of business leaders and affluent consumers.
Predominantly focusing on business and finance, this weekly magazine provides news and commentary about current business trends in the US and around the world.
WIRED magazine has all the latest trends regarding technology and innovation in the software and IT industries. A good choice for any tech-savvy entrepreneur.
The Economist has been on the forefront of every important event and explains the causes and consequences to its readers. It’s a necessary tool for entrepreneurs to gain a cultured perspective.
Entrepreneur magazine is geared toward its namesake, business-minded professionals with big ideas who are interested in launching, managing, and growing successful businesses. A very helpful magazine for entrepreneurs to get advice and insight from their peers.
Important Conferences in 2017
There are many conferences held year-round that offer expert advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. Even if an entrepreneur is fully knowledgeable about their business, everyone can use a little extra guidance and at least some more inspiration.
Even more, good networking is a gift that keeps on giving for entrepreneurs. Going to conferences with like-minded individuals is a way for business owners to make connections and network with other professionals and peers in their field.
CES in Las Vegas, Jan. 5-8, 2017
This is undoubtedly one of the largest conferences for consumer tech. There is a diverse crowd that attends this conference of entrepreneurs, innovators, technology leaders, and spectators from all over the world. It’s a great opportunity to listen to keynotes from industry leaders and engage with other like-minded guests.
Startup Grind Conference in Silicon Valley, Feb. 21-22, 2017
Here’s the conference for all things Startup and Silicon Valley. If you know an entrepreneur that would be interested in learning from companies like Google, Airbnb, Nest, Instagram, and Lyft, then get them the ticket for Christmas and make sure they attend! With 3,000 founders and investors, more than 40 keynote and fireside sessions, and over 50 exhibiting startups, this will be Startup Grind’s largest event ever.
SXSW in Texas, Mar. 10-19, 2017
Entrepreneurs, creatives, influencers, and innovators all come together at this conference to get a sneak peek into the future of technology and digital creativity. This event has a combination of speaker sessions, music festivals, and networking events for a variety of industries, making it one of the largest in the country.
International Startup Festival in Montreal, July 12-16, 2017
Send someone to the beautiful city of Montreal where Startupfest brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and people passionate about the startup world. Attendees will be able to learn from mentors, pitch investors, and rub elbows with industry peers.
Showing You Care
A real investment
Perhaps you don’t want to buy something frivolous, and instead want to give some real support to an entrepreneur. It might be worth considering becoming an investor in their company. It doesn’t require thousands of dollars to invest. Any amount of investment would be used to further their business and could offer them more stability and support.
Your time
It might not sound like much, but your time could be a valuable gift to any entrepreneur. If you have a skill that could be useful – design, marketing, accounting – offer your service to an entrepreneur. Every aspect of running a business costs an entrepreneur money and time. Even helping them tidy up their workspace before the new year would be a very kind gift to give any hard working entrepreneur.