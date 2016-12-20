33 Gifts Entrepreneurs Actually Want for Christmas in 2016

There might not be any time in a busy entrepreneur’s life to get away for an entire conference, but that shouldn’t stop them from picking up a good book for some helpful advice on how to maintain their success. Giving them a book that piques their interest and gives them guidance will show how much you support all the effort they have put into their business.

A Paperboy’s Fable by Deep Patel

This story will remind any entrepreneur that they don’t need to invent the next app or cute robot to succeed. Innovators can start by looking into their own neighborhoods and plant the seeds of great businesses. The book also includes interviews with professors, entrepreneurs, CEOs and General David Petraeus. In these sections, some of the most admired experts of our era convey the greatest lessons of entrepreneurship.

Originals by Adam Grant

The author discusses the benefits of procrastination, the limits of our intuition on idea generation, why familiarity sabotages new ideas, why optimism isn’t the best innovation strategy, and the counterintuitive evidence that entrepreneurs don’t have high risk tolerances. Sound inspiring for a new entrepreneur? Well, it actually should. This is a great book that will bring first-time business owners back to reality and gives them the tools to cope with all possible scenarios, from the good and the not so good.

Smarter Faster Better by Charles Duhigg

Duhigg lays out what really brings productivity to a business, and it’s not simply spending more hours at your desk or making bigger sacrifices. He argues that, productivity is based on making the right choices: how you set goals, how you motivate yourself, where you put your attention, and more. This is an essential read for entrepreneurs who want to stay away from unproductive and unfulfilling lives.

The Third Wave by Steve Case

According to this book, the "Third Wave" of tech entrepreneurship will involve a collaboration between major industries like healthcare, foreign policy, and finance in order to navigate regulations and create systemic change. This is an investigation into the where the trends of the tech industry are heading and how complex the next big moves are going to be.