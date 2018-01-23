Start Slideshow

2017 marked a big milestone for Netflix. On Aug. 29, 2017, the media company celebrated its 20th birthday. Ten years prior, the company launched its streaming video service, which allowed it to expand beyond its initial premise of DVD rentals by mail, charting the path for its current pop cultural dominance.

As the business evolved, its onetime competitors in the space -- Blockbuster (RIP), Redbox and even Wal-Mart -- faded from view. Mobile devices became more powerful, better equipping viewers to watch anywhere. Netflix’s popularity put tech behemoths such as Amazon on notice.

The video service started 2017 with some good news. It nabbed a big name in Jerry Seinfeld. The comedian's Emmy-nominated series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will get 24 new episodes, which will drop later this year. And viewers can also expect two stand up specials from Seinfeld as part of the new deal.

The streaming service also has some big expectations for 2018. Netflix plans to spend between $7 billion and $8 billion on content, which is a $1 billion to $2 billion increase from this year.

By the end of 2017, the company was up to more than 117 million subscribers and had its first full year of turning a profit in international markets. Back in the states, the company now has subscribers in more than half of all US households with broadband access.

Here’s a look at Netflix by the numbers.