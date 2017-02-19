Morning Shows The Day for These Entrepreneurs

I am a doting mother and a hardworking entrepreneur, who appreciates her personal time. while running a business and being a mother takes the larger part of my time, I am the first to wake up in my home and start my day by 6 am.

Before the clock strikes 7, I make sure my kids are up and then help them to get ready for school. Once the kids are away, I prepare myself a cup of tea and the time spent sipping it is purely my own.

These are the few minutes I get to collect my thoughts. This is followed by a quick email, SMS and calendar check. Depending on what meetings are lined up for the day, I draw up my schedule with adequate time chalked out for team meetings and pep talks for my key employees.