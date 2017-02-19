Work Life

Morning Shows The Day for These Entrepreneurs

Morning Shows The Day for These Entrepreneurs
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 Every morning we have two choices; continue to sleep and dream or wake up and chase that dream. Those who work towards making things happen actually become successful. So, what do the successful entrepreneurs do first thing in the morning? Entrepreneur digs out.
Prashant Tandon, Founder and CEO, 1 MG

I start my day at 7.15 and play at least for 30 minutes with my kids. Then I quickly catch up on the emails through the night. Thereafter, I do yoga or go for a walk in the park. Before heading for work, I also sit with the newspaper and a cup of tea for about half-an-hour. I carry my breakfast with me, which I eat in the car.
Pradeep Koneru, Managing Director, Trimex Group, India

I wake up every morning with positive thoughts. I am an early riser and it gives me time to plan my day well. In the modern rush of things our physical and spiritual wellness is often neglected and I feel it is important to address this as one of the primary tasks in our daily lives. I am very fond of jogging and that is integral to my early morning schedule. When time permits, especially on weekends, I go for golf.

Radhika Aggarwal, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, ShopClues

I am a doting mother and a hardworking entrepreneur, who appreciates her personal time. while running a business and being a mother takes the larger part of my time, I am the first to wake up in my home and start my day by 6 am.

Before the clock strikes 7, I make sure my kids are up and then help them to get ready for school. Once the kids are away, I prepare myself a cup of tea and the time spent sipping it is purely my own.

These are the few minutes I get to collect my thoughts. This is followed by a quick email, SMS and calendar check. Depending on what meetings are lined up for the day, I draw up my schedule with adequate time chalked out for team meetings and pep talks for my key employees.

Azhar Iqubal, Co – founder and CEO, Inshorts

My mornings play an extremely important role in my daily routine. The first 30 minutes of my morning goes into planning my whole day. My breakfast is the source of my energy which keeps me going the whole day; fresh fruits and milk have to be on my menu for my breakfast. After which I start checking my e-mails, messages and plan my day accordingly so that I don’t miss out on any immediate deadlines.

(This article was first published in the February issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

