Morning Shows The Day for These Entrepreneurs
Prashant Tandon, Founder and CEO, 1 MG
Pradeep Koneru, Managing Director, Trimex Group, India
I wake up every morning with positive thoughts. I am an early riser and it gives me time to plan my day well. In the modern rush of things our physical and spiritual wellness is often neglected and I feel it is important to address this as one of the primary tasks in our daily lives. I am very fond of jogging and that is integral to my early morning schedule. When time permits, especially on weekends, I go for golf.
Radhika Aggarwal, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, ShopClues
I am a doting mother and a hardworking entrepreneur, who appreciates her personal time. while running a business and being a mother takes the larger part of my time, I am the first to wake up in my home and start my day by 6 am.
Before the clock strikes 7, I make sure my kids are up and then help them to get ready for school. Once the kids are away, I prepare myself a cup of tea and the time spent sipping it is purely my own.
These are the few minutes I get to collect my thoughts. This is followed by a quick email, SMS and calendar check. Depending on what meetings are lined up for the day, I draw up my schedule with adequate time chalked out for team meetings and pep talks for my key employees.
Azhar Iqubal, Co – founder and CEO, Inshorts
My mornings play an extremely important role in my daily routine. The first 30 minutes of my morning goes into planning my whole day. My breakfast is the source of my energy which keeps me going the whole day; fresh fruits and milk have to be on my menu for my breakfast. After which I start checking my e-mails, messages and plan my day accordingly so that I don’t miss out on any immediate deadlines.
