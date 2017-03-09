SXSW 2017: Last Year's Weird, Crazy and Amazing
SXSW isn’t just a celebration of music, tech and innovation. It’s an event that celebrates the mashup, the magic that happens when you combine the unexpected. After all, what other event lineup includes former Vice President Joe Biden, a Q&A with Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac and an interactive Power Ranger battle.
We’ll update this slideshow throughout the festival to show you everything that’s weird and wonderful. Take a look at what's been planned -- and be sure to come back as the event unfolds.
Eat at the Chicken Restaurant From ‘Breaking Bad.’
Los Pollos Hermanos, the eatery from the popular AMC TV show Breaking Bad, will open for real for a short time in an Austin Parking lot, according to Austin Towers. The pop-up restaurant will be 1,400 square feet, have a 500-person capacity and is a promotion for the spinoff show, Better Call Saul. Last year, the lot hosted a 100-foot ferris wheel.
Enjoy Hipster hotel amenities.
The Westin Austin Downtown offers a special package designed especially for the SXSW visitor, the RXTX experience, which includes a Hipster Survival Kit (featuring Bloody Mary mix and a T-shirt from a local band) and a music concierge who can guide visitors through the local scene. In addition to the package, the hotel has partnered with rehydration startup Hippo Hydrate to offer poolside B-12 shots and IVs for those who have overindulged.
Indulge in lullabies, storytime and naps.
Mattress startup Casper has taken over the historic Austin Motel for the festival and will offer guests $99 one-night stays complete with someone to sing you to sleep and read you a story. Those without a nightly reservation can still book a 45-minute stay in "Refresh Rooms" where visitors can nap, shower, charge their phones. Also on the property? Curated, multi-sensory virtual reality experiences that a press release says will “invite visitors to step inside dreams and fantasies like flying with birds, walking in space and creating three-dimensional art.”