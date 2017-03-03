MWC 2017: 20 Intriguing Global Startups to Watch

Mobile World Congress presents a rare opportunity to take in the staggering global scale of startup innovation, all in one place. Startup founders, engineers and technologists from every corner of the world descended upon Barcelona this week seeking customers, investment, partnerships and publicity for each company's Next Big Thing.

There are hundreds of startups exhibiting across the eight cavernous halls of the Fira Gran Via. We cover U.S. startups all the time, so at MWC this year we spoke to companies from almost every corner of the globe, across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa (we didn't find any startups from Oceania). We couldn't possibly include every company and country represented at the show, but after scouring the show floor, we've put together a diverse collection of some of the most innovative and outside-the-box startups from all over the world.

These tech startups span everything from augmented reality (AR), security and IoT to artificial intelligence, location services, mobile payments and beyond. We even found some startups using technology to help deaf and handicapped users. Check out the slideshow for the most interesting startups we found at MWC.