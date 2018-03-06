Activist Marian Wright Edelman famously said, “You can’t be what you can’t see.”As we celebrate Women’s History Month, here is a look at some game-changing female entrepreneurs and the impact they've made on the business world.
12 Female Entrepreneurs You Should Know
The domestic diva built an empire on decorating and home entertaining. The former model and stockbroker is the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, which encompasses her bestselling books, magazine and television series. She also oversees the 6-year-old American Made Awards, which seeks to highlight the best small business based in the U.S. that embody a DIY ethos.
Winfrey’s sizable reach did not end when the Oprah Winfrey Show came to an end in 2011 after 25 years on the air in 145 countries. The philanthropist and billionaire media mogul is a producer through her production company Harpo, oversees a magazine and cable television network that bear her name and is an Academy Award-nominated actress.