Online Business

5 Ways You Can Prosper From Today's Fierce Competition Among Online Retailers

Bonus cash back, "payoffs for patience" and bulk purchases are ways your business or household can benefit.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Ways You Can Prosper From Today's Fierce Competition Among Online Retailers
Image credit: Shutterstock
VIP Contributor
Co-founder of Hostt
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Today's fierce competition among online retailers equals deals galore and more savings ahead for consumers. Retailers are going to great lengths to win customers right now, by expanding free shipping, increasing cash-back incentives and offering other cool perks.

Related: The 4 Types of Online Discount Websites You Could Start 

When purchasing goods and services for your business or personal needs, use these five tips to maximize the benefits of a good old free market retailer throw-down. Or employ one or more of these tips yourself to boost your own retail activities.

Remember: When retailers fight for customers, customers win. 

Start Slideshow
5 Ways You Can Prosper From Today's Fierce Competition Among Online Retailers

Automatic coupons

Automatic coupons
Image credit: CarmenMurillo | Getty Images

Retailers use coupon codes as an incentive to get consumers like you and me to complete a purchase right now versus later. En route to buying, there's a pretty good chance those consumers can save a few bucks on whatever they're buying. 

Here's the big problem with coupons, however: Consumers need to exercise caution because many free websites put out junk coupon codes to attract visitors. Is it worth your time, as a consumer, to search, copy and paste codes that may be expired or invalid? You’ll never need to search for a coupon code again with Piggy; this is a free Chrome extension that automatically saves you money online. Just click the "Piggy" button at checkout, and it will instantly search and apply the best coupon codes for you.

Next Slide
5 Ways You Can Prosper From Today's Fierce Competition Among Online Retailers

The war over free shipping

The war over free shipping
Image credit: Sean Murphy | Getty Images

Walmart recently made a big splash by ditching its Amazon Prime-like subscription-offering in favor of free shipping on all orders over $35.  In 2016, Amazon had raised its own standard free shipping threshold, from $25 to $49.  However, shortly after Walmart’s move, Amazon reverted back to a $35 free shipping threshold.

So, the obvious message here is that even at Amazon's and Walmart’s insane order volumes, competition is alive and well. Shipping is a real expense, but the fierce competition they're in is forcing these giants to eat the cost and pass along the savings to customers. 

The good news, if you're a small retailer, is that not everyone wants to shop only at the retail giants: Many smaller, cooler retailers also offer free shipping coupons that can easily be found with an automatic coupon extension, like Piggy.

Next Slide
5 Ways You Can Prosper From Today's Fierce Competition Among Online Retailers

Payoffs for patience

Payoffs for patience
Image credit: Martin Barraud | Getty Images

Not everything has to be delivered in two days or less, so Amazon gives Prime subscribers a discount if they’re willing to wait a few days.  Jet.com, which was recently acquired by Walmart to help it compete with Amazon, offers all kinds of unique incentives, like discounts for waiving free returns, voluntary shipping elays and large-quantity orders.

Related: Walmart Adding 'Pickup Discount' to Online-Only Products

When stocking up on staples like laundry detergent, paper towels or juice boxes, making small concessions in return for discounts makes great financial sense.

Next Slide
5 Ways You Can Prosper From Today's Fierce Competition Among Online Retailers

Bulk and basics

Bulk and basics
Image credit: Steve Proehl | Getty Images

Big-box stores are nothing new, but now they’re online. Shopping at these stores has always required an actual trip to the warehouse, then a search down seemingly endless aisles. And not seeing a store employee in what seems like a 10-mile radius is not exactly fun. But now you can skip these pain points and search for the same great savings, from your couch.

Examples? Check out Boxed for name-brand bulk buys and Thrivemarket for solid deals on natural and organic foods.

What's more, if you need charging cords, light bulbs or batteries, Amazon Basics is your new neighborhood hardware store.  Amazon, after all, is a trusted brand built on amazing service and selection and its products are exactly the same as the name-brand versions.

In terms of discounts, buying the basics from Amazon is great for the customer and not so great for the competition.  Before you buy another absurdly marked up lighting cable or pack of batteries, check the basics to save the buck. A little known fact? Groupon usually has heavy discounts for things like packs of batteries and other basics.

Next Slide
5 Ways You Can Prosper From Today's Fierce Competition Among Online Retailers

Get bonus cash back

Get bonus cash back
Image credit: Jamie Grill Photography | Getty Images

"Cash back" is a lesser known but widely used and valuable incentive.  Some apps loffer cash-back rewards, in addition to coupons, at thousands of stores. Shoppers are paid cash back based on a percentage of their purchase. 

Best of all, this shopping perk can be combined with your credit-card rewards programs, like that of the Target Red Card, so you can double dip.

Related: 8 Shopping Habits of Millennials All Retailers Need to Know About

Just one click to activate cash back and apply coupons codes? Yes, please!

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 5 Ways You Can Prosper From Today's Fierce Competition Among Online Retailers
  • Automatic coupons
  • The war over free shipping
  • Payoffs for patience
  • Bulk and basics
  • Get bonus cash back
 Next Slide