5 Ways You Can Prosper From Today's Fierce Competition Among Online Retailers

Big-box stores are nothing new, but now they’re online. Shopping at these stores has always required an actual trip to the warehouse, then a search down seemingly endless aisles. And not seeing a store employee in what seems like a 10-mile radius is not exactly fun. But now you can skip these pain points and search for the same great savings, from your couch.

Examples? Check out Boxed for name-brand bulk buys and Thrivemarket for solid deals on natural and organic foods.

What's more, if you need charging cords, light bulbs or batteries, Amazon Basics is your new neighborhood hardware store. Amazon, after all, is a trusted brand built on amazing service and selection and its products are exactly the same as the name-brand versions.

In terms of discounts, buying the basics from Amazon is great for the customer and not so great for the competition. Before you buy another absurdly marked up lighting cable or pack of batteries, check the basics to save the buck. A little known fact? Groupon usually has heavy discounts for things like packs of batteries and other basics.