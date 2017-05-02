Stressed Out? These 14 Foods Can Help.

Feeling stressed? Welcome to the club.

Everyone is impacted by stress even as research shows too much stress can do more than impact your health and happiness -- it can actually impair your brain’s ability to block toxins. Chronic stress can weaken your immune system and even damage your artery walls.

While regular exercise and breathing techniques can help, another good option is to revamp your diet -- not to eat less, but to add these stress-busting foods. Adding just two or three of these to your daily food intake can really make a difference.