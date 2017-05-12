What 17 Entrepreneurs Learned From Their Mothers
From kindness to focus, our mothers can instill values in us that help us reach success. And there's no better time to reflect on the values and lessons from our mothers than Mother's Day, which we've officially celebrated for more than 100 years.
Timeless motherly advice especially resonates for entrepreneurs, whether that's during hard times such as making critical decisions or more mundane aspects of life in our daily interactions.
Related: 20 Entrepreneurs on the Lessons Their Mothers Taught Them
We asked founders to share the mom-inspired nuggets of wisdom that have made them better entrepreneurs. Here, we selected our favorites.
Matt MacInnis, founder of Inkling
"I was a smart but headstrong child, raised by parents with angelic levels of patience. A million times in my young life, my mother reminded me: 'Be humble, Matthew. Always be humble.' I doubt that I knew at that time what she meant, but I understand it better now: knowing the limits of my own opinions, and seeking value in the opinions of others. That's critical to any entrepreneur's success. Thankfully, I know I've improved: Mom hasn't reminded me to be humble in nearly a week."
Nona Lim, founder of Nona Lim
"My mom always valued focus and criticized me when she thought I didn’t have enough. She has always said to me that 'a knife cannot be sharp on both sides.' You have to pick one edge and she said that a lot when I was both fencing and running my business. I ignored her for years, but since quitting fencing and focusing on my business, I realized that she was right all along."
Kevin Busque, co-founder of TaskRabbit and founder of Guideline
Bob Kulhan, founder of Business Improv
Vanessa Quigley, co-founder of Chatbooks
Spencer Bagley, co-founder of Tendr
Sanjiv Mehra, co-founder of Eos
Jonathan Regev, co-founder of The Farmer's Dog
Kara Goldin, founder and CEO of Hint
Louis Beryl, CEO and co-founder of Earnest
"My mother is an entrepreneur herself and I remember the earliest days of her business and how she made detailed financial budgets (she's a former accountant after all) and found every place to save money or increase revenue. She also has incredible creativity in solving problems showing me that no matter how seemingly impossible something is, there is nearly always a solution to be found."