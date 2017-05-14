2017's Best and Worst States for Working Moms

May 14, 2017 5 min read

In the U.S., women make up nearly half of the workforce, and a majority are mothers (70 percent). While women are making strides toward juggling parenthood and their careers, there’s still much room for progress.

From parental leave policies to child care, states are making efforts to give working mothers the support they need. However, many are still far behind.

Comparing all 50 states in the U.S., WalletHub uncovered the best and worst states for working moms. The study evaluated and graded states on a 100-point scale across three categories: child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance. Among these three categories, it further examined 13 metrics such as child-care costs, school system quality, gender pay gap, median women’s salary and parental leave policies.

Vermont takes the title for the best state for working moms, with good childcare support and a majority of people saying they have a solid work-life balance. Following the New England state is Minnesota, which scored highly under professional opportunities, and New Jersey, which had a high score in child care.

New York ranked number nine on the list of best states, and even placed number one under the best day-care systems for parents. Not only that, but the state also ranked fifth for lowest gender pay gap in the country.

Alabama and Louisiana ranked lowest on the list. These two states have some of the worst child-care systems in the country and very large gender pay gaps, WalletHub said.

Here are the top five states for working moms, according to WalletHub.