2017's Best and Worst States for Working Moms
In the U.S., women make up nearly half of the workforce, and a majority are mothers (70 percent). While women are making strides toward juggling parenthood and their careers, there’s still much room for progress.
From parental leave policies to child care, states are making efforts to give working mothers the support they need. However, many are still far behind.
Comparing all 50 states in the U.S., WalletHub uncovered the best and worst states for working moms. The study evaluated and graded states on a 100-point scale across three categories: child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance. Among these three categories, it further examined 13 metrics such as child-care costs, school system quality, gender pay gap, median women’s salary and parental leave policies.
Vermont takes the title for the best state for working moms, with good childcare support and a majority of people saying they have a solid work-life balance. Following the New England state is Minnesota, which scored highly under professional opportunities, and New Jersey, which had a high score in child care.
New York ranked number nine on the list of best states, and even placed number one under the best day-care systems for parents. Not only that, but the state also ranked fifth for lowest gender pay gap in the country.
Alabama and Louisiana ranked lowest on the list. These two states have some of the worst child-care systems in the country and very large gender pay gaps, WalletHub said.
Here are the top five states for working moms, according to WalletHub.
Vermont
Minnesota
New Jersey
Delaware
If it weren’t for its lack of work-life balance, Delaware could have taken home the title for best state for working moms. The state took home first place for both child care and professional opportunities, but unfortunately struggled when it came to work-life balance, with its placement at number 30 on the list. The state placed fourth for the lowest gender pay gap out of all states in the country.
Connecticut
Worst states for working moms
Alabama
Louisiana
Here’s another southern state to avoid as a working mom. Louisiana has one of the lowest rankings for both child care and professional opportunities. However, when it comes to work-life balance, people do feel somewhat good about it -- the state placed number 24th for work-life balance.
Another upside to living here is that it has some of the lowest child care costs in the country. Unfortunately, that can only go so far because it has one of the highest gender pay gaps.