Want to Maximize Your Sleep? Use This Nap Entrepreneur's 5 Top Tips.

If you catch yourself yawning at your desk or you struggle to get through the day after a night tossing and turning, you aren’t alone.

According to 2016 study from the CDC, one in three American adults don’t get enough sleep. If you’re exhausted, you’re not going to be able to function and focus the way you need to in the pursuit of your day-to-day goals. So what can you do to rest easier?

Christopher Lindholst is the co-founder and CEO of Metronaps, a 14-year-old company with a mission of helping combat fatigue at work. Its flagship product is the EnergyPod, a napping station that wouldn’t look out of place on The Jetsons that can be found in locations as varied as JFK Airport in New York City and the University of Miami.

Lindholst, who says that most of us should plan to get about seven and half hours of shut eye per night, offered up his best tips for getting a good night’s sleep.