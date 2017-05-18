Project Grow

10 Coco Chanel Quotes to Push You Towards Success

Image credit: Horst P. Horst | Getty Images
Coco Chanel
As one of the most influential women in fashion, Gabrielle Bonheur "Coco" Chanel had a lot to share throughout her lifetime. Born in 1883 in France, Coco opened up her own store in 1910 and quickly became recognized for her simple, elegant style and timeless pieces. Not only did her designs take luxury and fashion to a level the world had never seen before, but she became a voice for women.

Coco was a designer, an entrepreneur and a role model. There's much to learn from the fashion pioneer.

Check out these 10 quotes from Chanel.

On being yourself

“The best color in the whole world is the one that looks good on you.” -- Coco Chanel

On being proactive

“Don’t spend time beating on a wall, hoping to transform it into a door.” -- Coco Chanel

On success

“In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different.” -- Coco Chanel

On empowerment

“My life didn’t please me, so I created my life.” -- Coco Chanel

On leadership

“The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud.” -- Coco Chanel

On mindset

“Gentleness doesn’t get work done unless you happen to be a hen laying eggs.” -- Coco Chanel

On time

“There is no time for cut-and-dried monotony. There is time for work. And time for love. That leaves no other time!” -- Coco Chanel

On opportunity

“Dress like you are going to meet your worst enemy today.” -- Coco Chanel

On happiness

“There are people who have money and there are people who are rich.” -- Coco Chanel

On failure

“Success is most often achieved by those who don’t know that failure is inevitable.” -- Coco Chanel

