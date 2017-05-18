10 Coco Chanel Quotes to Push You Towards Success

May 18, 2017 2 min read

As one of the most influential women in fashion, Gabrielle Bonheur "Coco" Chanel had a lot to share throughout her lifetime. Born in 1883 in France, Coco opened up her own store in 1910 and quickly became recognized for her simple, elegant style and timeless pieces. Not only did her designs take luxury and fashion to a level the world had never seen before, but she became a voice for women.

Related: 10 Motivational Quotes from Facebook Genius Mark Zuckerberg

Coco was a designer, an entrepreneur and a role model. There's much to learn from the fashion pioneer.

Check out these 10 quotes from Chanel.