10 Best Places to Take Clients and Investors to Seal the Deal

The right atmosphere can mean the difference between "I'll get back to you" and "Where do I sign?"
Image credit: Gustavo Caballero / Contributor / Getty Images
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to pitching a business deal, location is everything. The last thing you want to do is take potential investors to a crowded bar populated by overzealous partygoers, or subject prospective clients to a restaurant that delivers subpar food or service. Got an angel investor, client, or VC you're looking to impress? We asked the editors of SELECT: Your City's Secrets Unlocked – an inside guide and personal concierge to your city's best bars, restaurants, travel destinations and events – to share suggestions for some of the most fitting spots around the U.S. to schedule important get-togethers, whether on the clock or off.

Skybar, 1901 Collins Ave. Miami

When you're in Miami, you want the quintessential Miami experience: Think warm weather, sun-drenched cityscapes, and beautiful people roaming sleek surroundings, all while mixing and mingling to a soundtrack of today's top hits. The Skybar, located in the Shore Club in storied South Beach, can provide just that. Better yet: While aesthetically pleasing, the venue won't distract you or your potential business partners from addressing the task at hand. Add in a bar that offers 75 different rums to choose from and a rotating roster of DJs, and it also provides the perfect environment to celebrate in once agreement has been reached.
Three Sixty, 1 S. Broadway, St. Louis

Looking for a scenic locale from which to work? Located atop the Hilton Hotel at the Ballpark, visits here allow you to take in St. Louis -- the fabled Gateway City -- from every angle. Peering around this outdoor rooftop bar, you'll be struck by its incredible views. You can peer over into Busch Stadium (and catch a Cardinals game in action), take in the mighty Mississippi, or enjoy the Gateway Arch from a unique vantage point.
Harold Black, 212 7th St. NE, Washington DC

Dozens of restaurants from Rose's Luxury to Pineapple and Pearls and Kingbird at The Watergate Hotel present promising options in town, as DC is home to one of the nation's most lively and vibrant dining scenes. But at unassuming speakeasy Harold Black -- a suitably atmospheric locale -- you can keep meetings light and interesting with appetizers and drinks, or reserve a private room to show potential collaborators you're not playing games.
The Beverly Hills Hotel, 9641 Sunset Blvd., Beverly Hills

The address may be in Beverly Hills, but you can't get any more Hollywood than at this popular business meeting locale. Literally thousands of deals have been made inside The Pink Palace. Why not seal the deal inside a luxury cabana or over drinks and jazz at the Polo Lounge? It's the stuff legends are made of. You may even catch a celebrity sighting -- wait, is that Alec Baldwin? -- as you conduct your affairs.
Delmonico’s, 37 Beaver St., New York City

Located in the Financial District, Delmonico's -- one of the city's oldest and most storied fine dining and steakhouse establishments -- boasts a rich history and an even richer menu. As a result, it's worth frequenting it just for bragging rights alone. Want to pull a power move as well? Try renting the Board Room. It seats 12 and has hosted presidents, socialites and celebrities alike.
Boulevard, 1 Mission St., San Francisco

San Francisco is home to one of the most vibrant drinking and dining scenes in the nation. And you can treat prospective partners (hint: we hear friends in Silicon Valley are good friends to have) to a taste of the scene by making a lunch reservation at this celebrated French eatery. Its wine list boasts bottles from local vineyards that pair well with the menu, which -- often helpful for local crowds -- also features vegetarian options. (It is California, after all).
Hermitage Golf Course, 3939 Old Hickory Blvd, Old Hickory, TN

Nashville is home to hundreds of highly-recommended bars, concert halls, and music venues, so let's assume your evenings are set. But what to do with clients during the day? Pro tip: You may wish to consider playing a few rounds of golf on one of the top public courses in the U.S. Not only does it provide an informal activity over which to bond, but can also help everyone improve their handicap. (You do play golf, right?)
CRÚ, 3699 McKinney Ave., Dallas

While it might be tempting to kick back with a bottle of brew in Dallas, remember: You're here on business, and a more convivial atmosphere may be needed to seal the deal. However, don't confuse CR? for a stuffy wine bar. Their straightforward, but delicious dinner menu and promising selections of wine flights (red, white, or bubbly) will resonate with prospective business partners of every background.
Pump Room, 1301 N. State Pkwy., Chicago

In the era of 24/7 wireless connectivity, social media, and endless stress, sometimes it's nice to enjoy a throwback to simpler times. And when the night hits, it bears noting -- the star-studded Pump Room Bar transforms into a supper club seemingly inspired by the 1930s. Mind you, there's no need to go fully retro here, with tapas dishes and specialty cocktails made by the bar's mixologist to enjoy. However, it bears remembering: Sometimes a look back to simpler times can help create a more positive atmosphere for conversation -- and one that can help you move any project forward.
Atlanta Grill, 181 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

Nestled within the Ritz-Carlton (an Atlanta landmark), make sure to reserve a table at this posh steakhouse's balcony overlooking Peachtree Street. Note that it also boasts an exclusive section called "The Hideout," a corner table that seats four and has a curtain for even more privacy in case you need to entertain royalty or the occasional celebrity investor.

For more hints tips and suggestions on other majors cities' best bars, restaurants, and events, check out www.SelectCityMag.com.

