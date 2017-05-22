10 Best Places to Take Clients and Investors to Seal the Deal
When it comes to pitching a business deal, location is everything. The last thing you want to do is take potential investors to a crowded bar populated by overzealous partygoers, or subject prospective clients to a restaurant that delivers subpar food or service. Got an angel investor, client, or VC you're looking to impress? We asked the editors of SELECT: Your City's Secrets Unlocked – an inside guide and personal concierge to your city's best bars, restaurants, travel destinations and events – to share suggestions for some of the most fitting spots around the U.S. to schedule important get-togethers, whether on the clock or off.
Skybar, 1901 Collins Ave. Miami
Three Sixty, 1 S. Broadway, St. Louis
Harold Black, 212 7th St. NE, Washington DC
The Beverly Hills Hotel, 9641 Sunset Blvd., Beverly Hills
Delmonico’s, 37 Beaver St., New York City
Boulevard, 1 Mission St., San Francisco
Hermitage Golf Course, 3939 Old Hickory Blvd, Old Hickory, TN
CRÚ, 3699 McKinney Ave., Dallas
Pump Room, 1301 N. State Pkwy., Chicago
Atlanta Grill, 181 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
Nestled within the Ritz-Carlton (an Atlanta landmark), make sure to reserve a table at this posh steakhouse's balcony overlooking Peachtree Street. Note that it also boasts an exclusive section called "The Hideout," a corner table that seats four and has a curtain for even more privacy in case you need to entertain royalty or the occasional celebrity investor.
