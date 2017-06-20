21 Ways to Step Up Your Snapchat Game
Everything Snapchat does, Instagram -- and others -- have copied. Selfie filters can be found in Facebook and Instagram. Facebook Direct lets the company's huge user base send each other disappearing photos and videos a la Snapchat Snaps. And Instagram Stories have taken the place of, well, Snapchat.
It's enough that model Miranda Kerr, wife of Snapchat founder and CEO Evan Spiegel, spoke out about it. "Do they have to steal all of my partner's ideas?" she said of Facebook. (Though she still uses Instagram.)
The last original thing Snapchat has left is Spectacles, which is probably why Snap is reportedly adding AR to them. The IPO might not have been a huge success, but Snapchat has seen growth in daily active users, from 122 million in the first quarter of 2016 to 166 million in the first quarter of 2017.
If you're still a loyal Snapchat user, we have some tips. The selfie-friendly service is adding new features all the time, so scroll through them below
Seems authentic
Coded language
Keep your friends close
Share your story
On a loop
Advanced moves
Snapchat's Auto Advance feature -- which put users through a parade of one video after another -- is done. In its place is Story Playlist.
Now you can choose the stories you wish to watch. Tap on the Story icon to the left of a friend whose videos you want to see, and a purple check mark will appear. Do the same for all friends whose Stories you want to play automatically. Now when you tap the purple play button at the bottom of the Snapchat home screen you'll see only your select playlist.
Color your world
Word up
Take it on the road
Ultra filtered
Snapchat lenses
Puppy power! Everyone looks good with the dog lens. If you want to have your day, open Snapchat, make sure the front-facing camera is turned on you, and press down on the screen. A menu should appear at the bottom of the screen, which you can scroll through to find cute and sometimes disturbing lens options. Some will require you to open your mouth or raise your eyebrows to activate. Snapchat swaps out lenses regularly, though dog is truly your best friend and always available.
You can also make the world a more beautiful place. When you're using the rear camera, tap the screen and you'll get lots of lenses to apply to your view.