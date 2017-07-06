8 Cities Whose Entrepreneurship Communities Are Booming
Defining a great entrepreneurship scene requires a delicate balance. Sure, there has to be a healthy atmosphere of investment and innovation to get people in, but to get them to stay is a whole ‘nother story. Great startup cities need to have a culture, voice and mission. It’s what defines them as unique, a place to go because it’s not only where your skill sets lie, but where you feel like you can help change the world.
Making the cut for a booming community is a culmination of the underdogs, the cities that others overlooked for safe bets. However, when there’s risk, there’s also reward, which is why these cities, in my estimation, are all about to break the mold.
San Diego, Calif.
Buffalo, NY
As a former industrial town, Buffalo is turning toward its tech scene. After being blighted by the economic downturn that hit a lot of the rust belt, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched the Buffalo Billions fund to revitalize the city. With the rationale that they won’t be able to get Fortune 500 companies to move there, the city decided to start investing in the infrastructure that still exists such as financial services, biotech, sports science and education. Plus, with great incubators such as 43north on the rise, expect this former factory town to continue booming.
Richmond, Va.
Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C.
New Orleans
Cincinnati
Last year, Cincinnati saw a 74 percent increase in startups, and it’s easy to understand why. The Queen City has done an amazing job of bringing in a slew of different industries, from tech and advertising to health and data. And at this rate, don’t be surprised if you see Cincinnati along the likes of Silicon Valley and Silicon Alley.