How Busy Entrepreneurs Like Zuckerberg and Bezos Get the Most out of Their Vacations

Most entrepreneurs naturally turn problems and potential solutions over in their heads 24/7. This makes sense, given the sense of responsibility entrepreneurial CEOs tend to feel for the success of their company. However, we know that stepping away from a problem to gain new perspective can often be more productive than constantly turning it over in your mind.

Josh Pigford, CEO of Baremetrics, shares this idea that unplugging your mind while on vacation is one of the most productive things you can do for your company. As Pigford told me following a sojurn to the beautiful town of Whistler, in British Columbia, "Vacation for me is about completely disconnecting my mind from anything work or even business related. My brain constantly churns on new ideas, new ways to handle customer problems, different ways to improve our team, and so much more. Vacation is about stopping that cycle to give my brain a rest. Doing this allows me to come back to work with a fresh mind and new perspective on those problems I'd previously been chewing on for days, weeks or even months."

While on vacation, you won't be in the daily grind of trying to solve a problem. So leave your subconscious mind to work on it while you're enjoying yourself; that kind of passive attention can bring meaningful solutions to the surface.

Final thoughts

It's not uncommon for entrepreneurs to take to the road or the skies with a laptop. But, can you truly call a change of scenery a vacation if your daily commitments remain the same? Will you feel refreshed and restored after you return from what turns out to have been a remote working excursion? Are you serving your team if you come back more stressed than when you left?

The message here is, it's important to remember what vacations are actually for. They're an opportunity to get away, rest, disconnect from your everyday responsibilities and return in a better state of mind. Generating ideas is a breeze when you aren't constantly pushing yourself to try to come up with more. Your mind will have the chance to organize itself so that you can focus more on what needs to get done after you come back.

Related: The Secret to Increased Productivity: Taking Time Off

Properly planned, vacations can make you more effective as an entrepreneur. Use the above tips to get the most out of your getaways, even if they're short.