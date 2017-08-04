The Products and Brands We've Lost This Year

Adios, Pepe. Cartoonist and Pepe the frog creator Matt Furie has officially killed one of the world's most popular memes, which saw a boost in its infamy as a white supremacist symbol during the U.S. election.

In Celebration of Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 6, Furie published a one-page piece of his "Boys' Club" series -- where Pepe ultimately got its start in 2005 -- that shows Pepe in a casket surrounded by mourning friends.

Last year, when an alt-right version of Pepe the frog went viral, Furie said Pepe's political association was just a "phase." However, after the Anti-Defamation League labeled Pepe as an anti-Semitic hate symbol, Furie made efforts to clean up Pepe's image, even launching a campaign #SavePepe to encourage people to create positive Pepe memes.

Unfortunately, Furie's efforts weren't enough and the cartoon has continued to be an alt-right meme (most recently it was "Pepe Le Pen"), so Furie has decided to bow out. Although, you'll likely see Pepe on the internet, its creator is no longer behind it.