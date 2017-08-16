The 5 Best Burger Franchises You Can Buy (and How Much They Cost)

How many burgers would you have to sell to make back your initial investment?

August 16, 2017 4 min read

My family used to own a Dairy Queen, and though they sold it before I was born, I've always wondered what that would have been like. Would I have grown up working behind the counters? In the drive-thru? More importantly, could I slip behind the counter and grab some fries or a milkshake?

If you've ever wondered about those questions -- or, hopefully, more practical ideas that include dollars and cents -- but don't know where to get started, then check out this list of the top hamburger franchises from the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. No business venture is safe or guaranteed, but these established businesses can help give your investment the best chance of thriving and growing.

Start the slideshow to learn more.

Related: Just How Much Does It Cost to Own a Fast-Food Franchise?