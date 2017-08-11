Would You Plan A Tech-Themed Wedding Like This Entrepreneur?

BEGIN SLIDESHOW

TechSesh founder and CEO Jessica Naziri went all out.

Courtesy of Jessica Naziri
NEXT

1. Paper products designed by Mint, an online marketplace

1 / 10
Courtesy of Jessica Naziri
NEXT

2. Belkin cables served as flowers in the bridal bouquet

2 / 10
Courtesy of Jessica Naziri
NEXT

3. Even the bridesmaids bouquets featured coiled cables.

3 / 10
Courtesy of Jessica Naziri
NEXT
4 / 10
Courtesy of Jessica Naziri
NEXT

5. This drone captured footage of the ceremony

5 / 10
Courtesy of Jessica Naziri
NEXT

6. Engraved charging packs served as wedding favors

6 / 10
Courtesy of Jessica Naziri
NEXT
7 / 10
Courtesy of Jessica Naziri
NEXT

8. Naziri, pictured with a 3D printed headpiece, embraces her entrepreneur husband, Michael Sabet

8 / 10
Courtesy of Jessica Naziri
NEXT

9. Host-provided charging stations

9 / 10
Courtesy of Jessica Naziri
NEXT ARTICLE

10. Specially designed snapchat filter

10 / 10
Courtesy of Jessica Naziri
If you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life. Jessica Naziri-Sabet, the founder and CEO of lifestyle and technology blog TechSesh, applied that age-old axiom to the planning of her wedding -- which can sometimes be a job of its own.

She and her husband Michael Sabet chose a tech theme for their Los Angeles wedding, from the invitations to the bouquet. Sabet is also an entrepreneur and is the vice president and co-founder of Strategic Legacy Investment, a real estate investment firm in LA.

The couple developed a custom app with digital wedding planner Joy to keep track of logistics. Through Minted, an online marketplace of artists and designers, the couple created paperless invitations and programs.

Later, a drone flying overhead captured the celebration from start to finish -- including the host-provided charging stations for guests and the bride’s 3D printed headpiece and bouquet made from Belkin USB cables.

And a social media savvy wedding just wouldn’t be complete without four Snapchat filters specially designed for the day.

Naziri says when she started planning, she found that she was less interested in flowers and dresses than in finding ways to incorporate what she loved most as she started a new chapter.

“I always wanted to plug into new technologies and make my wedding a modern-day experience, yet with age-old traditions. The tech theme just came about naturally because technology is such a large part of who I am,” Naziri told Entrepreneur. “I wanted to bring technology down the aisle with me.”

Click through the slideshow to check out photos from the happy couple’s techy wedding.

