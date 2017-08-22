Interns at These Companies Make More Than the Average American Worker

Paid internships were once rare. Today, some interns make more per month than some workers.

August 22, 2017 9 min read

This story originally appeared on GOBankingRates



Once viewed as assistants, messengers or gofers, interns today are increasingly responsible for making measurable contributions to a company. And while some interns are not being paid for their contributions -- 42 percent this summer, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) -- others are bringing in impressive paychecks.

Related: 15 Ways to Increase Your Income

In fact, a recent report shows some interns make more than the average American worker, who earns $55,775 annually -- about $4,648 monthly -- before taxes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Released by jobs and recruiting website Glassdoor, the report highlights companies with the highest median monthly pay for internships as reported by U.S.-based interns on Glassdoor. If interns at these companies worked a full year, rather than a semester or other allotted time frame, they would make up to about $3,350 more per month pre-taxes than the average American worker.

Read on to discover some of the companies offering the best perks and most pay for their interns.

(By Rachel Hoffman)