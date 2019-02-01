Making Money

11 Best Websites to Find Freelance Jobs and Make Extra Money

Guest Writer
Freelance writer
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether you’re looking for another way to pay the bills, seeking more professional development opportunities or just love the freedom that freelancing offers, there’s no question that millions of people have discovered the benefits of professional freelancing. As trends like the digital nomad lifestyle grow in popularity, the number of freelance resources out there has increased as well.

There are plenty of guides for striking out on your own, but as a freelancer, getting higher-paying gigs isn’t just a matter of signing up on popular platforms. You’ll have to branch out, establish a great portfolio of past work and maybe even prove yourself through tests that showcase your skills. Here’s a list of 11 great sites to find work as a freelancer.

Upwork

Upwork
With over 1.5 million clients, Upwork offers something for every type of freelancer. It accommodates both short- and long-term projects, hourly or per-project work and expert-level and entry-level engagements. Regardless of where you are in your career, Upwork is likely to have something for you.

Toptal

Toptal
With a distinctly different approach than the other services on this list, Toptal is for seasoned, talented freelancers. Passing Toptal's screening process gives you unparalleled access to meaningful projects with great clients (JPMorgan, Zendesk, Airbnb, etc.) and fair compensation (no low-bid contests). You’ll also be able to join the Toptal community for frequent meetups and tech events.

Freelancer

Freelancer
Unlike most other platforms, in addition to offering millions of projects, Freelancer allows you to compete with other freelancers in contests to prove your skills. If you’re competitive and confident in your expertise, it’s a great way to showcase your abilities and attract more clients.
Craigslist

Craigslist
Although most people see Craigslist as just a platform for buying and selling miscellaneous things, it’s actually a great source of freelance jobs. You can easily browse for local offerings if you prefer something in-office, or you can search by major cities if you prefer working remotely.

Guru

Guru
This site lets you easily showcase your past work experience and offers a daily job-matching feature to make sure you don’t miss out on any good opportunities. The Guru Work Room lets you easily manage all your work.
99designs

99designs
A platform for freelance designers, 99designs lets you compete in design contests and get feedback as clients choose the best ones. It’s a great way for talented designers to prove their talents.

Peopleperhour

Peopleperhour
This is a great platform, focusing on freelancing for web projects. If you’re a designer, web developer, SEO specialist, etc., peopleperhour is definitely worth checking out.
Freelance Writing Gigs

Freelance Writing Gigs
Whether you’re a writer, editor, blogger, publisher or any combination of those, Freelance Writing Gigs is a great option for freelancers who have a way with words.

Fiverr

Fiverr
Fiverr is a platform for creative types, including writers, filmmakers, producers, photographers and more. List your services for a price of your choosing, and business in need of content connect with you. It's super simple and can very profitable as you build a good reputation.

College Recruiter

College Recruiter
As the name might suggest, College Recruiter is for college students or recent graduates looking for freelance jobs of any type. In addition to being a source for part-time work, it can be a great way to jumpstart your career.

Kolabtree

Kolabtree
Kolabtree is a freelance platform for scientists and academics looking for help with research, writing and more. PhD-qualified freelancers typically find gigs writing, editing, consulting and analyzing data. Fees are agreed upon between the freelancer and the buyer once a suitable connection is made.
