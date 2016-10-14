Business Ideas

101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

There are many obstacles to starting your own business, but money isn't always one of them.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100
Image credit: Akira Sakamoto | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur and Connector
21 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Have you ever dreamed of starting your own business? If so, what's holding you back? If not having enough money to get started, then I've got some excellent news for you. You can start countless businesses for under a $100.

Over they years I've done many odd jobs to pay bills. While it's not always easy, there are ways that you can put your skills (whatever they are) to work. It doesn't matter if you're a handyman or an online marketing expert, you can make extra money on the side.You may think that's crazy, but you'll be convinced after reviewing these 101 business ideas that can actually be launched with less that $100. 

 

Start Slideshow
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Direct sales representative

Direct sales representative
Image credit: Shutterstock

Being a local sales representative for companies like Avon, Mary Kay, and Pampered Chef requires you to spread the word about their products by hosting a party or selling them online. Most starter kits cost around $100 and provide you with everything you need to become a sales rep.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Consulting

Consulting
Image credit: Shutterstock

If you already have the knowledge or experience in a specific area, such as providing legal advice or showing business how to become more eco-friendly, then you can easily start your own consulting agency. The main costs involved are marketing your business and networking. So invest in a website and business cards. Here is a consulting guide I put together to help.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Senior home companion

Senior home companion
Image credit: Shutterstock

There are currently more than 46 million people in the U.S. alone who are 65 years of age or older. That figure is expected to grow to around 98 million in 2060. That means that there are lot of seniors who looking for someone to keep them company or families looking for advice on how to care for their loved ones.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Tutor

Tutor
Image credit: Shutterstock

There are a lot of students who need assistance in every subject - whether if it's in elementary school or college. If you have this knowledge, then starting your own tutoring business can become an appealing business idea that requires almost no capital. After all, the students already have the learning materials with them.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Freelancing

Freelancing
Image credit: Shutterstock

Whether if you're a writer or web developer freelancing is a lucrative business idea that pretty much requires nothing more than your talent, laptop, and internet connection. Thanks to the numerous websites that post freelance gigs, you should have no problem starting out. Here is a freelancer guide that will help you every step of the way.

Related: The 15 Best Freelance Websites to Find Jobs

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Vlog with YouTube

Vlog with YouTube
Image credit: Shutterstock

Since every laptop, tablet, and smartphone comes equipped with a built-in camera, anyone can start creating videos and posting them to YouTube. If you have knowledge you want to share, or are just incredibly charismatic, then you can start profiting from your vlog through ads.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Auto repair/detailing

Auto repair/detailing
Image credit: Shutterstock

If you have a garage, tools, and knowledge, then why not start your own auto repair shop? Even if you don't have a garage, you could start a mobile auto repair business where you go to the broken-down vehicle.

If like the idea of working with vehicles, but aren't a mechanic, then start washing and detailing cars. I had a former colleague who did this on the side. Eventually, he was able to make this into a full-time through word-of-mouth recommendations at work.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Sharing economy rentals

Sharing economy rentals
Image credit: Shutterstock

Thanks to the "sharing economy" more and more people are opting to rent items instead of purchasing them. You can rent everything from your car, parking space, and household items like furniture. I wouldn't get too carried away. I would start with a niche and slowly work your way up. For example, you could start renting out yard equipment like rakes, shovels, or leaf blowers. If you don't already own them, you can purchase for under $100.

Related: Airbnb and Uber Are Just the Beginning. What's Next for the Sharing Economy.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Managing web design

Managing web design
Image credit: Storyblocks

There are also countless sites out there that teach you basic web design. Learn a new trait today. Even if you aren't a web designer, you could find a designer affordably and still charge less that professional web design firms. They key here is managing the process, most businesses don't want to do this and are willing to pay.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Handyman

Handyman
Image credit: Storyblocks

If you're able to make minor household repairs, like switching out a broken electrical outlet or sealing a pipe under the kitchen sink, then this is another business that doesn't cost much to start, but is also in-demand.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Menu planning

Menu planning
Image credit: storyblocks

I know plenty of people who are indecisive when it comes to their meals. That's why they're willing to hire someone to help them plan out their meals. This is a low-cost idea for anyone who enjoys working with food, but doesn't have the resources to prepare and serve it.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

House sitter/pet sitter

House sitter/pet sitter
Image credit: Storyblocks

This essentially requires no initial investment. You can start asking your family, friends, and neighbors if they need someone to watch their home or pet when they go-out-of-town.

Related: An Animal Lover Finds the Perfect Franchise -- and Financial Security

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Lawn care

Lawn care
Image credit: Shutterstock

If you have a green thumb, enjoy being outside, and have the tools to get started, like a lawnmower, weed wacker, chainsaw, then this is a no-brainer of a business idea. The only main cost is advertising and marketing your business.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Homemade gourmet foods

Homemade gourmet foods
Image credit: Storyblocks

Whether if it's soup mixes, jellies, or chocolates, people love gourmet food products. And, since you already have a kitchen, you just need cooking supplies, packaging, and basic marketing materials to get started.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Professional organizer

Professional organizer
Image credit: Shutterstock

We live in a materialistic world. And, it's easy to start getting overwhelmed by all the stuff that's consuming our homes. Professional organizers can help people get their homes back-in-order for no more than $20 or so on classified ads.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Green cleaning service

Green cleaning service
Image credit: Storyblocks

Cleaning services are a dime a dozen. You can stand out from the competition by offering a green cleaning service that uses eco-friendly and natural products. Some of these you may be able to make yourself and even start selling.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Grocery delivery

Grocery delivery
Image credit: Storyblocks

Some major grocery store offer delivery services, but not all of them. And, there's a chance that your local mom-and-pop grocery store doesn't. That's when you can charge customers to go to the store for them and deliver their groceries to their home.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Personal concierge

Personal concierge
Image credit: Storyblocks

A personal concierge takes care of everything from taking clients to the airport, the dog to the vet, or managing their schedules. It's basically being someone's personal assistant.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Creating information products

Creating information products
Image credit: Shutterstock

If you have experience with a specific niche, then you can start selling your knowledge by creating products like eBooks or instructional videos. The cost is usually no more than your time, domain name, and web hosting.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Blogging

Blogging
Image credit: Shutterstock

As with creating information products, if you're familiar with a specific topic, then you can launch a blog where you share this knowledge. You can earn money by selling ad space, becoming an affiliate, or starting a subscription service. Here is my top resource to getting started blogging. I followed it's tips and was able to personally create a solid four-figure income within around 12 months.

Related:10 Keys to Make Millions Blogging

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Window cleaning

Window cleaning
Image credit: Storyboards

I'll be honest. Window cleaning is my least favorite chore around the house. And, I'm certainly not the only person who feels that way. A window cleaning service doesn't require much capital and can become profitable.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Interior designer

Interior designer
Image credit: Storyblocks

Both homeowners and business owners are looking for people to design these spaces to make it more comfortable, organized, and productive.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Flyer distribution

Flyer distribution
Image credit: Shutterstock

Local businesses still people companies to hand out flyers or place them under windshield wipers. You pretty much just need to make a lot of copies. And that's not a major investment.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Programming

Programming
Image credit: Shutterstock

Learning how to program or code, like object-oriented dynamic programming language known as Ruby, is one of the most lucrative business out there. Here is a guide to starting a developer business to help get you started.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Virtual assistant

Virtual assistant
Image credit: Shutterstock

Similar to personal assistant in which you answer phone calls, respond to emails, and keep a schedule for you client. The difference? You do this remotely.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Social-media consultant

Social-media consultant
Image credit: Shutterstock

Businesses and individuals are always on the lookout for people to manage and maintain their social channels for them. I find that there are a lot of businesses that will pay $500/month+ for these services.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Project management

Project management

Believe it or not, not all businesses have project managers in-house. That means that projects can quickly get off-track. That's why they're willing to hire outside project managers to keep their teams focused.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Secretarial services

Secretarial services
Image credit: Storyblocks

There are a lot of small businesses and individuals who need services like typing, transcribing, and proofreading. As long as you've got a computer, printer, and the necessary skills, your business is good to go.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Catering

Catering
Image credit: Shutterstock

If you're an outstanding cook, but don't want to invest in a restaurant, then you can start your own catering business directly from your own kitchen.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Mobile repair

Mobile repair
Image credit: Shutterstock

Want to put your own spin on a repair service? Start a mobile repair service you go to the client. Whether if it's fixing a computer or piece of furniture, this doesn't require more than a vehicle, marketing, and expertise.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Resume writing service

Resume writing service
Image credit: Storyboards

A lot of people have difficulty writing amazing resumes. And, that could even cause them to lose out on a job they've been eyeing up. If you have knack for composing resumes, it become a profitable business. I personally have paid $100 several times for people to shape-up my resume.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Holiday decorator

Holiday decorator
Image credit: Storyboards

Everyone wants their home or office to look festive for an upcoming holiday. But, not all of us can make that happen. If you can pull-off that holiday cheer, then it's another business that doesn't much capital.

Related: Spreading Holiday Cheer as a Christmas Decor Franchisee

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Domain name buying

Domain name buying
Image credit: Shutterstock

You can buy a domain cheap, like under a buck cheap. If a business comes along and needs that domain they'll be willing to pay top-dollar for it.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Flipping websites

Flipping websites
Image credit: Shutterstock

Using a site like Flippa you can purchase a website, build-it-up, and sell it. It's actually a lucrative business. I personally have been able to make around $25-$30k flipping websites each year.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Cleaning dryer ducts

Cleaning dryer ducts
Image credit: Shutterstock

Dryers get jammed with stuff like lint. If too much builds-up, you could have a house fire on your hands. Since this is an area that's overlooking you can start a dry duct cleaning business with just a vacuum and some basic marketing.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Tour guide

Tour guide
Image credit: Shutterstock

If you know your area like the back-of-your hand then start charging tourists for a personalized tour of your hometown.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Affiliate marketing

Affiliate marketing
Image credit: Shutterstock

If you have a blog with a fair amount of followers, then you can become an affiliate. Basically, this just means that you plug other people's products or services. As an affiliate, you get a special link. Whenever a visitor clicks on that link and makes a purchase you'll get a commission.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Dropshipping

Dropshipping
Image credit: Shutterstock
Drop shipping is where you sell products for companies on sites like eBay. Whenever the product the company handles everything else, like shipping.
Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Snow removal

Snow removal
Image credit: Storyblocks

 

If you have snow shovels, and even a plow, then this can make you serious dough. However, it's completely dependent on the weather. When I lived in Utah, I paid a neighbor $25 every time it snowed to shovel my driveway and walkway. Took him 30 minutes but I didn't have to do it.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Pet grooming

Pet grooming
Image credit: Shutterstock

If you enjoy being around pets, and have the skills to bath them, cut their nails, and give them a little haircut, then this can be a serious money-maker without much of an investment.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Pooper scooper

Pooper scooper
Image credit: Storyblocks

Definitely not the most glamorous job, but you're doing something that most people dread so much that they'd pay someone else to do it for them.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Event or party planner

Event or party planner
Image credit: Shutterstock

If you're organized and are a planner, then taking care of the arrangements for birthdays, retirements, or weddings can be a profitable business.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Computer repair and maintenance provider

Computer repair and maintenance provider
Image credit: Storyblocks

Think of all the computers out there that crash or need updates. Do you think that each owner has the technical knowledge to handle any troubleshooting problems?

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Life coach or mentor

Life coach or mentor
Image credit: Shutterstock

It may sound new agey, but a lot of people hire coaches or mentors to help them with things like losing weight or finding happiness. I've found that most life coaches charge $50 - $250/hr.

Related: The 10 Best Cities For Starting a Life-Coaching Practice

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Bookkeeper

Bookkeeper
Image credit: Shutterstock

It's important for both businesses and individuals to keep their files neat and tidy. Not all of them have the time to do so. That's when they hire someone to keep their books in order for them. I pay our bookkeeper $30/hr, I found her on a local news site with a classified listing she paid $50/month for.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Tax preparation

Tax preparation
Image credit: Shutterstock

Preparing taxes is another necessity. But, most of us don't have the time or knowledge to take care of this task. If you're up-to-date on the latest tax regulations and enjoy crunching numbers, it can be a nice business during tax season.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Write books

Write books
Image credit: Shutterstock

Did you know that both Amazon and Apple have a book publishing field? Whether if it's writing an instructional book, cookbook or Sci-fi adventure, you can now publish your books for almost nothing.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Flooring business

Flooring business
Image credit: Storyblocks

Installing your own flooring may sound easy. But, it can get tricky. That's when you can save the day by installing floors for others. Best of all? You don't need to worry about inventory. You're just focused on installation.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Painting addresses on curbs

Painting addresses on curbs
Image credit: Storyblocks

Office and residential customers would gladly pay you to spray paint their address on the curb. You just need some spray paint and address kit to get started.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Parking lot striping

Parking lot striping
Image credit: Shutterstock

There are plenty of parking lots that need new stripes. You can start off with a straight edge tool and spray paint. As you earn more money you can purchase professional equipment.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Business planning

Business planning
Image credit: Shutterstock

If you've already created a successful business then you can actually make that knowledge and experience into a new business. New business owners will pay for someone to help guide them in developing their own successful business plan.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Homemade natural soaps and beauty products

Homemade natural soaps and beauty products
Image credit: Shutterstock

In case you didn't notice, selling natural products is a thriving business. Even if you don't feel comfortable making your own natural soaps and beauty products then you can drop ship for companies that do.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Logo design

Logo design
Image credit: Shutterstock

If you're a creative individual, then designing logos is a relatively easy business to start. You can do anything from designing unique logo or customizing ideas from templates. Here is a guide to starting a design business that should help you every step of the way.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Translator

Translator
Image credit: Shutterstock

The world is becoming smaller and smaller. Business are desperately in need of individuals who can speak the language in the market that they're entering.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Restore/Upcycle Furniture

Restore/Upcycle Furniture
Image credit: Shutterstock

If you're handy and spotted a used piece of furniture that needs some TLC, you could make the repairs and resell. That's pretty much all profit.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

eBay seller

eBay seller
Image credit: Storyblocks

People have been making a living for years off of eBay by selling their old junk, reselling items, and drop-shopping.

Related: Why It's Nearly Impossible To Stop This Amazon and eBay Scheme

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

App seveloper

App seveloper
Image credit: Storyblocks

With the mobile revolution in full-swing, the demand for apps has never been higher. Even if you don't have the programming skills, you can still hire someone to make your app a reality.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Personal chef

Personal chef
Image credit: Storyblocks

Unlike catering, which may only keep you busy a couple of days per week, personal chefs are responsible for cooking breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner for a client. However, you can spend most of your preparing meals that just need to be reheated. That allows you to take-on more clients.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Personal trainer

Personal trainer
Image credit: Shutterstock

Even though healthy is a priority for most of, it can be challenge to not only stay-on-track, but also make sure that exercising is done correctly so that you don't injure yourself. You can become a personal trainer and motivate and monitor people when they exercise.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Beautify products

Beautify products
Image credit: Storyblocks

If you don't have the tools or skills to build something from scratch you can always modify or beautify an existing product. Take for example mosquito nets. They're bland. But, you could decorate them with ribbon or beads and make a unique product.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Photographer

Photographer
Image credit: Storyblocks

Yes. We still have a demand for photographers for special events like weddings. Here is a guide to starting a photography business to get you started!

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Picture framing

Picture framing
Image credit: Storyblocks

If this was already a hobby, then you have tools like a sander, matte cutter, glass cutter, tape, clamps, saws, miter boxes, picture hangers, a stapler and glue in your work area. Now you just need to market your picture framing business.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Flea market vending

Flea market vending
Image credit: Shutterstock

Flea markets are still thriving. And usually for just $20 you can rent out a spot for the day. You can sell anything from the junk laying around your house to the produce you're grew in your backyard to handmade crafts. There are usually multiple flea markets in your area that take place throughout the week, so this can easily become almost a full-time gig.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Online content producer

Online content producer
Image credit: Shutterstock

Businesses need lots of content today. What if they don't have an in-house team to create and produce content? They hire talented individuals like you to do that for them. There are businesses such as mine that pay $50 per blog post. Here is a content marketing guide to help you in your journey!

Related: 4 Things Editors Are Looking When They Read Your Pitch

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

WordPress developer

WordPress developer
Image credit: Evan Lorne / Shutterstock

Everyone should have a website these days. For the people who don't have the time or knowledge, you can be there to build their WordPress site for them.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Sell plants online

Sell plants online
Image credit: Storyboards

If you have a green thumb, and the space, then you sell plants online. It's actually a growing niche since people are becoming more concerned about where their plants originated from. And, you can probably charge less the big box stores.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Calligrapher

Calligrapher

If your penmanship is out-of-this-world then you can charge people for handwritten invitations.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Crafts seller

Crafts seller
Image credit: Shutterstock

If you can make handmade crafts, like jewelry and furniture, then you can sell those products on sites like Etsy.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Home daycare

Home daycare
Image credit: Storyblocks

You'll definitely need to get the proper licenses and permits, but this is a business that you can start at home. I know day care in my area is around $15/hr. This can be a very lucrative business.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Cleaning out foreclosed homes

Cleaning out foreclosed homes
Image credit: Shutterstock

Whenever a bank forecloses on a home they have to hire someone to clean the place out. If you don't mind getting a little dirty, both physically and emotionally, there really isn't much needed to start this business.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Scrap metal recycling

Scrap metal recycling
Image credit: Shutterstock

I've known several people who drive around and take junk, like broken dryers, off of people's hands full-time. Why? Because they can scrap that metal. Just keep in mind that the more valuable metals are aluminum and copper.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Internet security consultant

Internet security consultant
Image credit: Shutterstock

Security is a major concern for businesses and individuals. Besides your expertise and some marketing, it doesn't cost much to protect the hardware and software of others.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Freelance bartender

Freelance bartender
Image credit: Shutterstock

If you can make a mean Manhattan then start marketing yourself as a freelance bartender for private parties and events.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Dog training

Dog training
Image credit: Storyblocks

If you consider yourself the next Cesar Millan, then this is another low-cost, high-profit business idea.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Referral service

Referral service
Image credit: Storyblocks

Whether if it's a new business or family that just moved into town, you can can refer them to the right vendors, babysitters, or restaurants. You're only cost is networking and marketing yourself to the community.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Packing service

Packing service
Image credit: Shutterstock

No one likes the hassle of packing-up for a move. That's why they'll hire other people to pack and load their belongings up. You really don't need to purchase anything since boxes and tape will be included in your final price. But, you still should be a cheaper option than professional moves.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Write and/or record a song

Write and/or record a song
Image credit: Storyblocks

If you have the musical chops then you can make a career out of writing your own music. And, it doesn't have to the latest Taylor Swift single. You could write for a Podcast or jingle for local business.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Concert and show promotion

Concert and show promotion
Image credit: Shutterstock

If you have some experience in marketing, and are passionate about spreading the word about upcoming events, then you can start working with artists, venues, and labels to generate buzz for basically nothing.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Tester or reviewer

Tester or reviewer
Image credit: Storyblocks

Companies are looking for individuals to test and review their products. You may start out small, even just getting for products. But, you can also start your own blog where you review products in a certain niche.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Fashion design

Fashion design
Image credit: Shutterstock

Sites like Etsy now make it accessible for you to sell your unique fashion designs. Even if you're not into high fashion, you can start creating your own t-shirts and produce through sites like CafePress.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Import products

Import products
Image credit: Storyblocks

You can purchase products from overseas in bulk and start selling them at a markup. That's how Pura Vida started.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Makeup artist

Makeup artist
Image credit: Shutterstock

Whether if it's from a special occasion like a wedding or for Halloween, people pay great money for someone to do their makeup.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Hairstylist

Hairstylist
Image credit: Shutterstock

If you're up on the current styles and can actually cut hair, then you can start your own salon from your home.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Sell snacks and drinks

Sell snacks and drinks
Image credit: Shutterstock

Have you ever left a sporting event or concert thirsty and starving? We've all been there. That's why you see people selling bottles of water and hot dogs after an event. Unlike investing in a food truck or cart, you can start off with just a cooler.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Voice-over artist

Voice-over artist
Image credit: Storyblocks

Now that businesses are creating their own content, such as videos, they're looking for golden voices. If that's something that you possess, then you can have yourself a lucrative self-employed career.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Brewer

Brewer
Image credit: Shutterstock

You can buy a beer kit for under a $100 and start tinkering around with brewing your own beer. I have a family friend who did this with his buddies and now has his own microbrewery.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Winemaking

Winemaking
Image credit: Storyboards

You don't need a vineyard to start making wine. You can start by growing some of your own grapes or purchasing juice. If you're small batch of wine turns out good, and you start making some cash, you may eventually start you own vineyard or winery.

Related: How Craft Brewing Inspired This Denver Winemaker

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Sell eggs

Sell eggs
Image credit: Storyblocks

Farm fresh eggs are a big business right now. You can get in on the action by purchasing a couple of hens and building your own chicken coop.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Bake bread

Bake bread
Image credit: Storyblocks

You would be surprised how many people want home baked bread. I know woman who makes her own bread and has lines of people to purchase it. And, she can make a living by just working a couple of days a week.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Create customized care packages

Create customized care packages
Image credit: Shutterstock

People enjoy customized care packages that they can give out as gifts. To begin, you need to find a niche, like holiday packages, and start filling baskets with goodies.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Instructor

Instructor
Image credit: Storyblocks

You can instruct anyone to play an instrument, cook a meal, or workout. You pretty much just need your knowledge to get started.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Airbnb host

Airbnb host
Image credit: Storyblocks

If you have an extra room or home, then rent it out on Airbnb instead of just sitting there vacant. I personally was able to make around $3k a month last year renting out my downstairs.

Related: Learn From These 3 Ways Airbnb Won the Trust It Needed to Succeed

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Property management

Property management
Image credit: Shutterstock

Landlords can't always check in on their properties or maintain their property, like mowing and cleaning. A property management company takes care of these tasks for busy landlords.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Laundry/ironing service

Laundry/ironing service
Image credit: Shutterstock

We all have clothes that need to be cleaned or iron. Either we don't have the time or patience to handle these chores on our own. And, that's why we're willing to pay someone else to do this for us.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Clothing alteration service

Clothing alteration service
Image credit: Storyblocks

If you know how to sew or replace buttons or zippers, then you've got a new business idea for people who can't part with their favorite pieces of clothing that is also cheap to start

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Item cleaning

Item cleaning
Image credit: Storyblocks

Everything needs to be cleaned. Whether if it's a computer or piece of antique furniture, this just requires the right cleaning materials and little elbow grease.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Online dating consultant

Online dating consultant
Image credit: Storyblocks

More and more people are using online dating. But it can be overwhelming when just starting out. If you have experience in this world, then people would definitely be willing to pay for your advice.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Sourcing service

Sourcing service
Image credit: Shutterstock

You can find products or services for local businesses and resell it to them at a markup.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Travel agency

Travel agency
Image credit: Shutterstock

Even though there are hundreds of travel websites out there, most people don't have the time or patience to compare the prices on flights and hotel rates. That's why there's still need for people to do the legwork for them.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Toy making

Toy making
Image credit: Storyblocks

Whether if it's a simple wood carving or using a 3D printer, making toys has been a popular business idea for parents and their kids.

Next Slide
101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

Food delivery service

Food delivery service
Image credit: Shutterstock

There are customers who either can't leave the office to pick up food, or are too lazy to leave the house. That's when they contact you to pickup and deliver food for them.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 101 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100
  • Direct sales representative
  • Consulting
  • Senior home companion
  • Tutor
  • Freelancing
  • Vlog with YouTube
  • Auto repair/detailing
  • Sharing economy rentals
  • Managing web design
  • Handyman
  • Menu planning
  • House sitter/pet sitter
  • Lawn care
  • Homemade gourmet foods
  • Professional organizer
  • Green cleaning service
  • Grocery delivery
  • Personal concierge
  • Creating information products
  • Blogging
  • Window cleaning
  • Interior designer
  • Flyer distribution
  • Programming
  • Virtual assistant
  • Social-media consultant
  • Project management
  • Secretarial services
  • Catering
  • Mobile repair
  • Resume writing service
  • Holiday decorator
  • Domain name buying
  • Flipping websites
  • Cleaning dryer ducts
  • Tour guide
  • Affiliate marketing
  • Dropshipping
  • Snow removal
  • Pet grooming
  • Pooper scooper
  • Event or party planner
  • Computer repair and maintenance provider
  • Life coach or mentor
  • Bookkeeper
  • Tax preparation
  • Write books
  • Flooring business
  • Painting addresses on curbs
  • Parking lot striping
  • Business planning
  • Homemade natural soaps and beauty products
  • Logo design
  • Translator
  • Restore/Upcycle Furniture
  • eBay seller
  • App seveloper
  • Personal chef
  • Personal trainer
  • Beautify products
  • Photographer
  • Picture framing
  • Flea market vending
  • Online content producer
  • WordPress developer
  • Sell plants online
  • Calligrapher
  • Crafts seller
  • Home daycare
  • Cleaning out foreclosed homes
  • Scrap metal recycling
  • Internet security consultant
  • Freelance bartender
  • Dog training
  • Referral service
  • Packing service
  • Write and/or record a song
  • Concert and show promotion
  • Tester or reviewer
  • Fashion design
  • Import products
  • Makeup artist
  • Hairstylist
  • Sell snacks and drinks
  • Voice-over artist
  • Brewer
  • Winemaking
  • Sell eggs
  • Bake bread
  • Create customized care packages
  • Instructor
  • Airbnb host
  • Property management
  • Laundry/ironing service
  • Clothing alteration service
  • Item cleaning
  • Online dating consultant
  • Sourcing service
  • Travel agency
  • Toy making
  • Food delivery service
 Next Slide