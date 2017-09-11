Are You a Border Collie, Jack Russell Terrier, Pit Bull or Poodle? Why You Need All Four to Grow Your Six-Figure Business.

You may fortunately never have to spend six months in the NICU like I did, but if you’re in business long enough, something in your life will compel you to step away from your company for a time, and you want to make sure that you’re building a strong business that can allow you to do just that. After all, you built a business to give you more freedom, not less. Without these four types of dogs in your business, you will never be able to step away from it. And, if you can't step away from it, then what you have is a job, not a business.

Start by identifying which of the four dogs you are. Identify the parts of your business you love to do and that bring in the most revenue, and then go about systematically bringing on the other three. Once the other three are in place, then you’re ready to find your replacement, too. After all, you should be working on your business, not in it.

Today, my now-3-year-old daughter Olivia is blossoming, and I was able to sell my pet sitting business for six figures because of the border collie, Jack Russell terrier, pit bull and poodle I put into place years ago.

Now, I help other service based businesses reach similar levels of success using the very same delegation model.

The hardest part? Letting go and trusting my dog personalities to do what they were hired to do, to play well together and run the show.