4 Rules For Converting Leads into Sales

Almost one-fifth of the marketers bemoan that they don’t have good sales data to use for converting leads into sales, and more than 60% say they don’t know where to start or how to consolidate their marketing channels. It’s a sorry state of affairs, and without sounding condescending in the least bit, here’s a bit of advice for all the struggling marketers: don’t cast pearls before swine.

There was a time when the biggest online advertising medium, Google Adwords, was all about getting your words out. Those days are gone for good. You can no longer relax in your chair, satisfied that you have gotten more clicks than your competitors. Now you have to put your ads before the most relevant prospects. If you are offering student loans, but your ads are showing up for people searching university job offers, your money is just going down the drain.

Getting in front of the best prospects takes a bit of work and costs slightly more but is necessary if you want to be successful. First, offering free trials and demos are a great point to start. Make sure the trial is offered to the most relevant customer and attains maximum client satisfaction. Offering free trial subscriptions of finance magazine to literature majors is a waste of time and resources, so make sure your campaigns are targeted correctly. Also, try to drive up positive word-of-mouth about you on the internet. A few good reviews at a relevant forum praising your product can generate more sales than a thousand-dollar marketing campaign.