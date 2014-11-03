7 Powerful Public Speaking Tips From One of the Most-Watched TED Talks Speakers

November 3, 2014 6 min read

You'd never know it, but Simon Sinek is naturally shy and doesn't like speaking to crowds. At parties, he says he hides alone in the corner or doesn't even show up in the first place. He prefers the latter. Yet, with some 22 million video views under his belt, the optimistic ethnographer also happens to be the third most-watched TED Talks presenter of all time.

Ironic for an introvert, isn't it? Sinek's unlikely success as both an inspirational speaker and a bestselling author isn't just dumb luck. It's also not being in the right place at the right time or knowing the right people. It's the result of fears faced and erased, trial and error and tireless practice, on and off stage.

We caught up with Sinek to pick his brain about how he learned to give such confident, captivating and meaningful presentations and how others can, too.

Here are his top seven secrets for delivering speeches that inspire, inform and entertain.