6 Apps That Help You Stick to Your Goals

February 2, 2017 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article originally published on Feb. 21, 2015.

We all know the importance of setting goals – they hold you accountable, tell you what you truly want and help propel you forward. Whether you strive to get started on that new project, spend more time at home, launch a new product, or want to lose weight, many of us simply state our goals but fail to set deadlines and track our progress towards achieving our goals.

Integrating your goals into your digital life is an easy way to keep your goals top of mind and help keep you motivated. Some apps even allow you to make your goals public, helping to hold you accountable and garner support from friends and family.

Try these six apps and finally cross some goals off your bucket list: