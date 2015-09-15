5 Myths About Selling on Amazon

September 15, 2015 4 min read

You may have heard that Amazon is expected to reach $100 billion in annual sales within the next two years, but there’s something else you may not have heard: Over 40 percent of merchandise sales are attributed to third-party sellers.

That means that over $40 billion in sales is going to outside merchants.

Amazon may be the largest Internet retailer in North America, but it’s the merchants who are pocketing the most money. That’s not the only surprise you may learn about the ecommerce behemoth. As marketing manager of AMZ Tracker, I’ve spent countless hours helping Amazon sellers grow their product sales, and I've come across all sorts of misconceptions. So, if you’re interested in getting your own chunk of the Amazon pie, here are five myths about Amazon illustrating that it may not be exactly what you thought: