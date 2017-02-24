How the 80/20 Rule Helped Me Double My Income in Two Months

When I still had my old day job, I took some time to assess my projects and found that the 80/20 rule held true to some extent. There were some projects I was incredibly efficient at completing and always impressed my boss. Others took up a ton of time and led to huge frustration for little reward. By focusing on the projects that led to the best results, I was able to improve my efficiency and landed a promotion with a fat raise.

But with a boss who dictated my to do list, I had limited ability to implement 80/20. When I left my day job and went full-time in April 2016, I hustled and took every dollar I could get. But that strategy left me feeling burned out and tired while struggling for the profitability I wanted. It was around then that I realized it was time to look at my business with an 80/20 lens.