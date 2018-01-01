Side Hustle
3 Reasons Your Side Hustle Isn't Growing Into a Full-Time Business
Side hustles grow into full-time businesses because of strategy and the right mindset.
Cryptocurrency
Which Major Country Will Be the First to Truly Adopt Cryptocurrency?
Thanks to the challenges in place, it's still going to be several years, if not a few decades, before we see the first major world power launch its own cryptocurrency.
Investing
7 Types of Investments Entrepreneurs Should Know About
Get started investing with these tips.
Sales Strategies
Grow Your Business Through Sales and Marketing Alignment
Aligning your sales and marketing teams isn't an easy endeavor, but it's one that can have profound and lasting benefits.
Credit
Should You Keep Your Credit Frozen Now That It's Free?
Here are some pros and cons to consider.
Higher Purpose
How the '3 Whys' Can Help You Find Purpose in Your Business
Finding your purpose can keep you going when you're feeling unmotivated, and it can help you innovate and move forward when you're stuck.
confirmation bias
Don't Let Confirmation Bias Derail Your Startup Plans
The problem with confirmation bias rests on the fact that you might be wrong.
Networking
Why Networking in Person Can Be a Game Changer
In person, you can build trust and you can solidify the relationships you've already started online.
Finance
3 Major Benefits of Updated Bookkeeping and Accounting Records
Every business big and small should have regularly updated bookkeeping and accounting records so business leaders can make the right decision with a foundation in the data.
Finance
Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps
Like personal finance, there are plenty of ways to organize your small-business finances depending on what your goals are.
Finance
4 Pieces of Financial Advice Every Budding Entrepreneur Needs to Hear
Most financial advice for entrepreneurs revolves around where to spend funding, but the real lesson is in mindset.
Entrepreneurs
3 Business Terms All Self-Employed People Need to Understand
When it comes to being your own boss, knowledge is power. The more you know, the more you can both protect and grow your business.
Health Insurance
14 Part-Time Jobs That Provide Health Insurance
These companies offer great benefits to part-time employees.
Strength
Why You Should Focus on Your Strengths as a Business Owner
People always say to focus on your weaknesses, but as a business owner, focus on what you're good at instead.
Freelancers
How to Seamlessly Incorporate Freelancers Into Your Business
Tapping into perfectly suited freelance employees is perhaps one of the most valuable hiring investments you can make.